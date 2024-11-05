A new transfer report has claimed that Newcastle United have made an approach for a "magical" footballer who has a release clause of just £13m.

Newcastle transfer news

Magpies supporters were perturbed by a largely quiet summer transfer window, with not enough extra quality brought in to boost Eddie Howe's squad.

Thankfully, plenty of transfer rumours are doing the rounds regarding Newcastle, with sporting director Paul Mitchell reportedly sending scouts to watch Barcelona youngster Marc Casado in action. Their representatives are said to love what they have seen, with the 21-year-old starting his side's stunning recent 4-0 win away to Real Madrid in La Liga.

Speaking of Mitchell, he apprently sees Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo as a dream target for the Magpies, and the Cameroonian is still being linked with a move to St James' Park, albeit likely next summer instead of in the January window. He could be available for £50m, which could ultimately be a steal given his form this season, following eight goals in 10 appearances in the Premier League.

A new central defender would be welcomed by Newcastle supporters, given the lack of available options there currently, and Loic Bade has emerged as a reported target, as he continues to impress for Sevilla.

Newcastle make approach to sign "magical" ace

According to Caught Offside, Newcastle have made an approach for Boca Juniors winger Kevin Zenon, with other Premier League clubs also interested in snapping him up.

Tottenham and Aston Villa are also mentioned as potential options for the 23-year-old, with Brighton, Benfica, Lyon and Napoli all in the mix, too. He only has a £13m release clause, which appears to have alerted lots of clubs.

Zenon has been linked with a move to Newcastle in the relatively recent past and this new update further suggests that he is a genuine target for Howe and Mitchell.

The Argentine now has 11 goal contributions in 39 appearances for Boca, and while that may not be an earth-shattering tally, his end product should only improve as he gets older, especially if he is playing alongside superior footballers than his current teammates. Meanwhile, analyst Ben Mattinson has hailed him as a "magical" player.

Zenon is primarily a left winger, and it could be argued that a right-sided player to replace Miguel Almiron and Jacobn Murphy is more important, but he is a versatile player who can also shine at left-back and in midfield, so Newcastle shouldn't pass up the chance to sign him.

The fact that his release clause is such a low amount, certainly in terms of modern transfer fees, is another big reason to strike a deal for a very talented individual.