Newcastle United have reportedly submitted a bid in the region of £17m to sign a forward who has previously scored a hat-trick at St James’ Park.

Howe outlines Newcastle’s transfer plans

Eddie Howe and PIF are preparing for what could be a fairly active transfer window in regards to both incomings and outgoings. Speaking back in April, Howe said that due to the club’s current financial situation with FFP, they will need to be “really smart” when it comes to recruitment.

"I think with our current situation and the landscape of the financial position I am not sure we are able to recruit ready made elite players. The players you are trying to get across, I don't think we are in a position to do that and I don't think we were in a position to do that last year.

"So I think we have to be really smart with our recruitment. I think we have to be maybe different to some of the other clubs we are in and around. It is all about the individual player not what bracket they're in. And what they can do for us and how they can take the team or squad forward."

They look to have made a start as well, with Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea set to become permanent and defender Lloyd Kelly set to sign on a free transfer after leaving AFC Bournemouth. Academy additions are being made as well, with the Magpies winning the race ahead of Aston Villa, Brighton and Man Utd for teenage midfielder Chukwudi “CJ” Afumuzor.

The 14-year-old has reportedly completed a medical with Newcastle, who have agreed a fee with Portsmouth. Back to senior signings, though, and it appears as if the club have made an offer for a Premier League winner.

Newcastle submit £17m Ferran Torres bid

According to reports in Spain, relayed by Barca Universal, Newcastle have made an offer for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres. It is believed that the Magpies’ proposal is worth an initial €15m plus another €5m in variables, which works out at £17m in total.

The 24-year-old made the move to the Catalan giants from Manchester City in 2022 and is under contract until 2027. Capable of playing anywhere across the front line, Newcastle fans will know Torres well after he scored a 24-minute hat-trick for City at St James’ Park during a 4-3 win back in 2021.

Following that display, Pep Guardiola hailed the Spaniard, saying: “This is his first season in England and his numbers are exceptional in terms of goals. I may have to think about playing him as a striker. He can be a No.9. He is an alternative, he is brilliant.

“The movement he creates as a striker, the runs in behind. His last goal - the ball hits the crossbar and where does it come? He is there. He has the smell, the striker’s nose, being intuitive to be there one second before the ball arrives. He has this talent and is a good finisher.”

In total, Torres, who picks up a total of £215,000-a-week including bonuses, has scored 25 goals and has provided 13 assists for Barcelona in 113 appearances, and by the looks of things, a return to England could be on the cards.