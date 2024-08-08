During the ongoing transfer window, Newcastle United have been on the hunt for defensive reinforcements to avoid a repeat of last season which saw Eddie Howe’s side plagued with injuries.

Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles were sidelined with ACL injuries, with Kieran Trippier also struggling with fitness at the same stage of the campaign, resulting in a makeshift backline - resulting in the Magpies missing out on a European spot.

Lloyd Kelly has already arrived on Tyneside, with Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi edging ever closer to a move to St James’ Park before the start of the Premier League campaign next weekend.

A report from Football Insider claimed that the club have already agreed personal terms with the 24-year-old, leaving the two sides to agree a fee for his services in order for a deal to reach its completion.

With the defensive unit nearing another new addition, attention will turn to the forward line, with Howe’s side in the mix to sign one player who could have a huge impact on Tyneside.

According to Italian outlet Quotidano Sportivo, Newcastle have made contact over the signing of Fiorentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez ahead of a potential transfer this summer.

The 26-year-old also has admirers from Juventus, Nottingham Forest and Brighton, with Spanish side Atlético Madrid also making an enquiry about a move for the Argentinian international.

The forward has previously been the subject of an offer from fellow Premier League side Brentford, but no move ever materialised, with a move to England still on the cards this summer.

The report states that the Serie A side are holding out for a fee in the region of €30m (£25m) to part ways with the forward, who’s expressed his desire for a new challenge ahead of this season.

He would be an excellent option for Howe to go after in the hunt to sign a new right-winger, proving to be a better talent than one player recently touted with a move to the club.

Why Gonzalez would be a better option than Madueke for Newcastle

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has constantly been linked with a move to Newcastle in recent months, with it even being claimed that he has agreed personal terms over a move to St James’.

However, since the news, the deal has yet to progress, with it unknown whether it will be finalised or edge closer to completion in the coming days.

The recent rumours about Gonzalez could be a good thing if the Madueke deal has hit a standstill, with the Argentinian talent a better option for Howe’s side than the Englishman.

The “magnificent” ace, as described by broadcaster Carlo Garganese, managed double the amount of goal contributions last season, whilst also averaging more shots on target per 90 - providing a greater threat than Madueke in forward areas.

How Gonzalez & Madueke compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Gonzalez Madueke Games played 29 23 Goals + assists 14 7 Progressive passes 4.7 4.4 Shots taken 4 2.7 Aerials won 56% 41% Shots on target 1.6 1 Stats via FBref

He also averaged more progressive passes, showcasing his ability to find his teammate, offering added goals to the likes of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak alongside his own goalscoring tally.

Whilst it’s unknown what fee would be required to prise Madueke away from Stamford Bridge, Gonzalez would undoubtedly be a cheaper option coming from Serie A, whilst also giving Howe a better player at his disposal in forward areas.

He could prove to be the missing piece in Newcastle’s attacking puzzle, but they will have to fend off stiff interest from elsewhere if they are to secure his services this summer.