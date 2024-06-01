With a deal to sign Lloyd Kelly on the cards, Newcastle United have now turned their attention towards landing an in-demand future star for Eddie Howe this summer.

Newcastle transfer news

Reports suggest that a deal to sign Kelly is set to reach completion this summer as he leaves Bournemouth as a free agent at the end of his contract. The defender will arrive to hand Howe some much-needed defensive depth following long-term injuries to both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, which will carry through to next season.

It's not all good news for the Magpies, however, who have seen their move to sign Tosin Adarabioyo hijacked by Chelsea. Those at St James' Park did look on course to welcome the defender in similar fashion to Kelly, with Adarabioyo's Fulham contract also up this summer, but it now looks as though the Blues have swooped in, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Away from their Adarabioyo disappointment, however, the Magpies could land a future star. According to Florian Plettenberg, as relayed by Schalke News, Newcastle have made serious contact to sign Assan Ouedraogo from Schalke this summer, having presented their project and an offer to the young midfielder and his representatives alongside Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

The teenager's price tag reportedly sits at just £12m up until June 15 for Premier League sides, who would be wise to make their moves sooner rather than later amid Bayern Munich's interest and Ouedraogo's preference to stay in Germany this summer.

"Wonderful" Ouedraogo can replace Longstaff

The first goal in Newcastle's midfield should be to keep hold of Bruno Guimaraes this summer, but then Ouedraogo shouldn't be too far down their list of priorities. Still just 18 years old, the Schalke star is a player who would enjoy a similar rise into the first-team to Lewis Miley to eventually partner both Joelinton and Guimaraes, whilst ousting Sean Longstaff. In just nine 2.Bundesliga starts this season, the German more than showed his quality.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Assan Ouedraogo Sean Longstaff Starts 9 30 Goals 3 6 Assists 1 2 Ball Recoveries Per 90 4.35 3.93 Progressive Passes Per 90 3.26 4.75

What's most impressive is Ouedraogo's four goal involvements in just nine starts, representing a player who can play a part going forward as well as off the ball, with the number of ball recoveries he completes also a standout stat.

It's no surprise that Schalke's youngest-ever goalscorer has earned high praise during his early career, with the German club's former sporting director André Hechelmann saying via the Bundesliga's official website: “He is a wonderful footballer with a lot of talent. He was integrated immediately because he is completely convincing in terms of his sporting ability."