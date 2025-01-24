Newcastle United have now held talks over a deal to sign an exciting young winger who has "world-class" potential, according to a report.

Newcastle set their sights on a winger

Newcastle have placed a number of wingers on their transfer shortlist this month, including the likes of Johan Bakayoko and Bryan Mbeumo, but TBR Football's chief correspondent Graeme Bailey has now revealed they have two new players on the list.

Bailey said: “Ernest Nuamah has been on Newcastle’s radar. I don’t think they have progressed it recently, but he is available this month. I don’t think he is top of the list by any stretch of the imagination, but he is one who Newcastle have admired.

Galatasaray's Baris Alper Yilmaz is also named as a target for the Magpies, with the Turkish club willing to sanction his departure for £30m this month and Bailey describing the potential deal as "one to keep an eye on".

All the aforementioned targets are 25 or under, indicating that Eddie Howe is keen to bring in a young winger this month, and a new option that fits the bill in that regard has now entered the frame.

Related Newcastle could now sign "fascinating" forward for £30m this month Eddie Howe is looking at bringing in a winger before the February 3rd deadline.

According to a report from Bolavip Brasil (via Sport Witness), Newcastle have now made contact to sign Sao Paulo winger William Gomes and have held informal talks over a potential deal.

FC Porto are also keen on the 18-year-old, and the Portuguese side made an offer of €9m (£7.6m) plus Wendell for his services, but it was knocked back as it was deemed too low.

The Brazilian club are looking to hold out for at least double the amount Porto offered, meaning a €18m (£15m) bid could be enough to get a deal done, although it is unclear whether Newcastle would be willing to pay that much.

What Gomes could offer Newcastle

Despite his age, the teenager has already started to force his way into the Sao Paulo first team, making 14 appearances in the Brazilian Serie A, and he has impressed on a number of key attacking metrics.

Statistic Average per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.55 98th percentile Successful take-ons 2.73 91st percentile Progressive carries 4.55 90th percentile Touches in attacking penalty area 5.27 89th percentile

Not only has the Brazilian talent looked good going forward, but he also pitches in defensively, placing in the 85th percentile for tackles and the 99th percentile for blocks, when compared to his positional peers.

The starlet is clearly a well-rounded winger, and that may be why members of the Brazilian media have stated he possesses "world-class" potential, while also describing him as Sao Paolo's "greatest talent" in recent years.

As such, it is exciting news that Newcastle are positioning themselves to get a deal done, even though talks are tentative so far, and there is every sign Gomes could prove to be a bargain if available for around £15m or less.