Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will be hoping for a much improved Premier League campaign in 2024/25 - after his side only managed to finish in seventh place last time around.

They would’ve been featuring in Europe had it not been for Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph, but it gives the Magpies a less hectic fixture schedule to allow them to potentially reach the heights they set in 2022/23.

Their excellent performances secured Champions League football for the first time in 20 years - an unimaginable feat at the time of the Saudi PIF takeover in 2021, a sign of how far the club has progressed in such a short period.

However, now the fanbase have had a taste of Europe’s elite at St James’ Park, it’s an expectation that the club are constantly competing at the level, potentially even securing a first trophy under the new ownership.

To meet those expectations, new signings may be needed to provide added depth and quality, with Howe’s side entering talks with one player who would dramatically improve the options currently at his disposal.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Newcastle have made contact with the representatives of midfielder Adrien Rabiot over a potential move to Tyneside this summer.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after rejecting a new contract with Juventus at the end of the last campaign, with the report claiming it’s the Frenchman’s priority to feature in the Premier League.

However, the Magpies aren’t the only English side in the hunt for his signature, with Manchester United and Liverpool also in contact with the former Paris Saint-Germain man.

He was a key part of the French national side at Euro 2024 this summer, with his stats undoubtedly aiding Newcastle’s Champions League push, whilst allowing them to sign a talent who is similar to one of the best midfielders in world football.

Why Rabiot could be like Rodri for Newcastle

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has cemented himself as one of the most talented players in Europe after his recent success at club and international level.

The Spaniard only recently saw a 74-game unbeaten run come to an end with defeat in the FA Cup final, having won multiple Premier League titles, along with the Euros this summer, where he was crowned the Player of the Tournament.

His form at the European Championships this summer is just an example of the quality that he possesses, but he only just bettered Rabiot in numerous key areas - with the Frenchman going under the radar.

The pair are ranked as similar players via FBref, with the comparison understandable when looking at their respective figures from the tournament.

The “extraordinary" ace, as described by Juve legend David Trezeguet, only registered a 1% lower pass accuracy rate whilst pretty much matching the Spaniard for progressive passes.

How Rabiot & Rodri compare per 90 at Euro 2024 Statistics Rabiot Rodri Games played 5 6 Minutes played 374 521 Pass accuracy 92% 93% Progressive passes 6.8 6.9 Successful take-ons 1.2 0.4 Tackles won 2.2 2.4 Interceptions 0.2 0.2 Stats via FBref

However, defensively is where Rodri excels, but he was unable to better Rabiot for interceptions per 90 with the pair averaging the same amount of 0.2.

Rodri did win slightly more tackles, but Rabiot has demonstrated that he’s capable of being a threat in and out of possession - a feature that would hugely improve the Magpies’ midfield.

With Rabiot being available on a free transfer this summer, it is a risk worth taking for Newcastle, with the Frenchman’s experience at the highest level of club and international football massively increasing their chances of returning to Champions League football next season.