Newcastle United have made contact over the signing of a "wonderful" 22-year-old rising star, according to reliable journalist David Ornstein.

Newcastle transfer news

It is going to be fascinating to watch the Magpies' transfer business play out this summer, with reinforcements needed after a below-par 2023/24 season, certainly compared to the previous campaign.

Barcelona's Ferran Torres is one player who is being eyed up, having previously starred for Manchester City, and he is seen as an alternative to rumoured target Michael Olise. He once scored a hat-trick at St James' Park, so Newcastle supporters know a thing or two about the threat that he poses.

Another attacking target is rumoured to be former Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who left the Foxes at the end of this season, having helped them get back into the Premier League. The Nigerian would be available on a free transfer, and could add much-needed depth in the final third.

In goal, it looks as though Burnley youngster James Trafford is on the verge of completing a summer move to Newcastle, with terms reportedly agreed with the Englishman. Nick Pope spent much of 2023/24 out injured, and a long-term replacement for him appears to be a priority.

Taking to X on Thursday, Ornstein claimed that Newcastle are tussling with Bayern Munich and Chelsea for Olise this summer, now making direct contact with Crystal Palace:

"Newcastle United + Bayern Munich contact Crystal Palace over possibility of signing Michael Olise. NUFC & Bayern expressed interest on Wednesday before Chelsea today. All sought permission to speak with 22yo France youth winger’s camp."

Olise is wanted by various top clubs this summer for a reason, with the Frenchman such an elegant and gifted player - one who backs it up with an impressive flow of end product. The 22-year-old had an injury-plagued season for Crystal Palace, yet he still managed to score 10 goals and register six assists in the league, despite only starting 14 times.

Former Eagles manager Roy Hodgson has waxed lyrical over his abilities: "I have seen him for 10 days less than I have seen the others. What I make of him is that I think he is an enormous talent – he has got a great possibility to have a wonderful career and a wonderful future. We can only hope we at Crystal Palace can give him that platform."

Predominantly a right-sided attacking player who likes to drift inside onto his deadly left foot, Olise could be considered an upgrade on Miguel Almiron, both in terms of potential and productivity, and Newcastle signing him would be like a massive coup, especially with a club the size of Bayern also wanting him.

Olise vs. Almiron in the Premier League in 2023/24 Olise Almiron Appearances 19 33 Starts 14 23 Goals 10 3 Assists 6 1 Shots per game 3.0 1.2 Dribbles per game 2.1 0.7 Key passes per game 1.9 0.7

It remains to be seen where he will choose, but it would be a big surprise if he didn't leave Palace before next season, feeling that now is the right time to go up another gear in his career.