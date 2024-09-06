Attempting to make up for lost time following a disastrous summer transfer window, Newcastle United have reportedly already made contact to sign one 2025 target.

Newcastle transfer news

In Newcastle's ideal world, Eddie Howe would currently have Marc Guehi and an upgrade on Miguel Almiron at his disposal. Not only did the Magpies fail in their summer-long pursuit of the Crystal Palace defender, however, but they also saw their late bid to sign Anthony Elanga rejected by Nottingham Forest - summing their window up in two swift rejections.

New sporting director Paul Mitchell recently spoke about the club's failure on the transfer front and particularly their pursuit of Guehi, telling the Telegraph's Luke Edwards, as relayed by The Athletic: “Eddie was very clear and it’s not up to me after seven weeks to say, ‘We’ll do this and that’, because I’m in a supporting role. Were there options? Of course there were, as that’s the responsibility of the department and Newcastle.

“That’s why we ended up where we did. It was that player or he felt he was comfortable with the quality we have. You can be on multiple deals at any one time, the focus doesn’t have to be that narrow. We probably were too narrow but, coming in mid-July, it’s not my strategy to control, it’s my strategy to support. But there was no player that he (Howe) wasn’t part of deciding and saying, ‘That’s the guy I want’.”

Mitchell, of course, will now want to put this summer behind him alongside the rest of those at St James' Park and could instantly get the fans back onside with a strong start in 2025.

According to reports in Argentina via Sport Witness, Newcastle have already made contact about a deal to sign Kevin Zenon from Boca Juniors, who reportedly value their winger at $20m (£15m) in 2025.

The Magpies are yet to push on following that approach, but now know the conditions of the deal should they want to land Zenon's signature in either the January transfer window or next summer.

"Magical" Zenon would unleash Isak's best form

Although he can be forgiven for a slow start after such an impressive campaign last time out, Alexander Isak will be well aware of just how much Newcastle will need him to rediscover his form after the international break, having scored once in the opening three Premier League games due largely to a lack of service.

In need of a creator, Zenon would offer the Swede exactly that, albeit only as soon as the January window, with the likes of Ben Mattinson full of praise for the 23-year-old, who can play anywhere down the left flank. The analyst went as far as describing his left-foot as "magical" back in July.

An exciting winger, Zenon may well be one to watch when the winter window swings open as Newcastle look to make up for their previous failure.