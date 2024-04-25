Newcastle United could now beat Arsenal to a key signing this summer, as the latest reports indicate the Magpies have moved to the front of the queue for an exciting young defender.

Newcastle suffer defensive injury crisis

It has been a season to forget for Newcastle United after an excellent campaign last time out. They finished bottom of their Champions League group despite some impressive performances, and have suffered an injury crisis of epic proportions, with Eddie Howe seldom able to name his first-choice XI and rarely able to offer an unchanged lineup.

As a result, their Premier League form has been inconsistent, with some impressive outings (1-0 wins over Arsenal and Manchester United) overshadowed by some less impressive turnouts (A 4-1 reverse to Arsenal, 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest and 4-2 loss to Liverpool to name but three), while they exited both cup competitions at the quarter-finals stage.

Their most recent pair of results showcase that perfectly; a massive 4-0 win over Champions League chasing Tottenham was followed up by a limp and lacklustre performance in south London to fall to a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

It leaves the Magpies in Premier League limbo. With five games left to play, they sit seventh and holding onto a UEFA Conference League spot as it stands but that is by no means guaranteed, with Chelsea three points back with a game in hand and West Ham even closer, though David Moyes' side have played a game more.

Should Financial Fair Play allow it, Newcastle are almost certainly set to strengthen heavily this summer to avoid a repeat season, but they have made a point of targeting young talent in a bid to build a sustainable future.

Newcastle's young stars Player Age Cost Contract until Lewis Miley 17 £0 2029 Tino Livramento 21 £32m 2028 Lewis Hall 19 £28m N/A Anthony Gordon 23 £45m 2026 Sandro Tonali 23 £55m 2028 Elliot Anderson 21 £0 2026

They look set to continue in that vein if they get their own way this summer.

Magpies eyeing shiny new signing

Now, reports from Portugal have claimed that Newcastle are leading the race to sign talented centre-back Ousmane Diomande, who is wanted by a whole host of elite clubs. The Ivorian defender has an 80m euro (£68m) release clause written into his contract with Sporting CP, but the Magpies "have the expectation of being able to negotiate below this value" to land him this summer.

And despite interest from Arsenal, it is Howe's side "who are at the front of the race" having made contact for the 20-year-old, though it is added that Sporting are not keen to offer any discount on the release clause as things stand.

Should Newcastle manage to agree a deal, they would certainly be getting a talented defender. As per U23 scout Jacek Kulig, though some "tactical improvements" are required, Diomande is an "elite talent" and a "pure defender".

With Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles both ruled out until at least part-way through next season with knee injuries, he could be just what Eddie Howe and co. need to stabilise their backline, while he fits the mould of young talent yet to become truly world class.