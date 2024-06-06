With a deal to sign Lloyd Kelly edging closer to completion, Newcastle United have reportedly turned their attention towards another Premier League ace, who certainly has plenty of suitors this summer.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies seem to be wasting no time this summer, taking advantage of Kelly's free-agent status to line up a deal to sign the versatile defender, who will arrive to provide cover for the injured Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman.

The former Bournemouth man isn't the only defender reportedly being lined up, however. After seeing their deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo on a similar free deal hijacked by Chelsea, Newcastle have seemingly turned their attention to Mario Hermoso. The Atletico Madrid man is set to become a free agent this summer, before potentially making his way to the Premier League. It's there that he could join another Newcastle target.

According to Globo Esporte, relayed by Sport Witness, Newcastle have expressed interest in signing Andreas Pereira from Fulham this summer, with both the Brazilian and the club accepting that it is time to turn to the transfer market and another season together is unlikely. The Magpies aren't the only interested though, with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur also reportedly making contact for the attacking midfielder.

Pereira, earning £50k-a-week at Fulham, has enjoyed quite the revival since his Manchester United struggles and could now get the chance to return to a club competing for a place inside the Premier League's top six as a result. That said, it remains to be seen just how much Fulham could demand for his signature this summer.

"Outstanding" Pereira can replicate Willock's quality

With Joe Willock struggling with injuries throughout the majority of the campaign, Newcastle struggled for attacking intent when it didn't come through Bruno Guimaraes last season. But it's the type of quality that Pereira can replicate in abundance if the Magpies make their move in the coming months. The Brazilian may even need to replace his compatriot's hand in the goals if Guimaraes departs this summer.

Premier League stats (via FBref) Andreas Pereira Bruno Guimaraes Joe Willock Goals 3 7 1 Assists 7 8 0 Key Passes 84 62 7 Take-ons Completed 19 72 7 Starts 34 37 9

It's no surprise that Fulham boss Marco Silva has been so full of praise for his midfielder during his time in London, telling the club's official website after his side defeated Leeds United in the 2022/23 campaign: "He has been outstanding this season. I know a lot of people had doubts when I decided to sign him but I knew his qualities and his character.

"Even last season we had a conversation about his future but it wasn’t the right moment for him to join us. He’s a key player on and off the ball and with set pieces. Two assists this afternoon. A top professional who is enjoying himself at the moment in a white shirt. The three midfielders all played an amazing game today."