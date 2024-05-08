With the transfer window edging ever closer, Newcastle United have reportedly made their first proposal to sign a future star for Eddie Howe to get the Magpies' summer started with a bang.

Newcastle transfer news

PIF certainly aren't messing around ahead of the summer window, having paid such a price for their insufficient squad depth in the current campaign, and look destined to get some of their business done early. According to reports, that business will start with Lloyd Kelly, who is set to leave Bournemouth as a free agent at the end of the season.

The left-back, who can also play as a central defender, has reportedly reached an agreement with Newcastle and will complete his switch to St James' Park in the coming months. Following ACL injuries to both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, Kelly's arrival couldn't be better timed to finally ease Newcastle's defensive woes come the start of the next campaign.

The trend of bargain buys will only continue from there too, with Newcastle looking to reinforce their squad and stay clear of any Financial Fair Play punishment at the same time by potentially landing a future star.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have made their first offer to sign Amario Cozier-Duberry on a free deal upon the expiry of his Arsenal deal this summer. The deal is not yet sealed and Arsenal are still in talks over fresh terms themselves, but the proposal is certainly a positive sign of what could be on the horizon.

Still just 18 years old, Cozier-Duberry's potential move to Newcastle could quickly turn into a bargain deal if he reaches his potential in years to come.

"Exciting" Cozier-Duberry can replace Almiron

Whilst Cozier-Duberry's first aim should be to gain some first-team minutes in some way, shape or form if he completes a move to Newcastle, the end goal should be for the winger to replace Miguel Almiron. The teenager can provide the spark down the right-hand side that Almiron has otherwise lacked compared to the last campaign, perhaps indicating that now is the time for a change.

Those at Arsenal, still looking to keep hold of Cozier-Duberry, haven't been shy in their praise, with Jack Wilshere telling The Athletic: "Amario is very exciting and Mikel likes him. He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he's definitely exciting. In some moments he's unplayable.

"You give him the ball and he can make things happen. You can set up a team and have a game plan, but when you've got individuals like that you've got a chance."

Now, it is Newcastle who could be left benefitting from a future star who could be ready to replace Almiron as soon as possible at St James' Park.