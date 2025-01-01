With the January transfer window now open and the chance for Paul Mitchell to earn redemption from the Magpies' summer disappointment now underway, Newcastle United have already reportedly made their first move.

Newcastle transfer news

Those at St James' Park endured a frustrating summer transfer window in Mitchell's first few months in charge, with the sporting director unable to get deals over the line for the likes of Marc Guehi and Anthony Elanga. A slow start to the season then followed for Eddie Howe's side, before returning players handed the former Bournemouth boss a much-needed boost to culminate in a run of five straight victories in all competitions.

That collective run combined with Alexander Isak's recent form has not stood in the way of the transfer rumours arriving, particularly around the Swede and a potential move to Arsenal this year in what would be a major blow.

He's not the only one who could be heading for the door, however, with Callum Wilson yet to sign a new deal and currently on course to become a free agent at the end of the season. Alas, if the experienced striker does depart, then it seems as though the Magpies already have a plan in place.

According to The Scottish Sun, Newcastle have made an official approach to sign Evan Mooney from St. Mirren, but are yet to submit their first offer in the race for his signature alongside Arsenal.

Just 17 years old, Mooney is undoubtedly one for the future and a striker who would instantly learn from the likes of Isak if asked to take up Wilson's role as deputy in that department.

Mooney is one for the future

Swapping the old for the new by potentially welcoming Mooney in preparation for Wilson's exit, Newcastle would be planning ahead in an intelligent move. The teenager has impressed many in Scotland to earn four appearances for St. Mirren's senior side in the Scottish Premiership, scoring once and assisting once in an excellent spell.

A player who can play on the right-hand side as well as in the leading role, Mooney's arrival would kill two birds with one stone at St James' Park for years to come, deputising for Isak and replacing Miguel Almiron.

It won't be a simple race for the youngster's signature with Arsenal interested, however. The Magpies must put together a strong pitch to lure Mooney away from the Gunners and towards Newcastle.

Given that Wilson is on his way out, they can at least offer an instant path into the first-team to gain crucial minutes from the off. Arsenal, meanwhile, may not be able to offer such a role in their side.