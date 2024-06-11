Newcastle United have accelerated talks with an influential figure over a key off-field appointment this summer, according to a fresh update.

The Magpies will be wanting to do plenty of key transfer business in the summer window, with funds hopefully available to strengthen Eddie Howe's squad. They will have to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, however, and Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is seen as a target who they could have to avoid signing, for example, given Forest's lofty price tag as they themselves try to avoid further PSR issues.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has reportedly agreed personal terms over a move to Newcastle, coming in to provide stiff competition for Nick Pope, who suffered an injury-plagued 2023/24 season. The youngster is arguably viewed as the most exciting emerging 'keeper in English football, potentially being lined up as Jordan Pickford's future replacement for England.

The Magpies are also thought to be interested in acquiring the signature of Crystal Palace and England star Eberechi Eze, lining up a £60m move for him and making their attack more formidable in the process. The 25-year-old scored 11 goals in the Premier League this season, earning him a place in the Three Lions' Euro 2024 squad, but comes at a huge cost.

Kelechi Iheanacho has also been spoken of as a possible target for Howe's side, having left Leicester City recently, meaning he is now available on a free transfer this summer. The Nigerian has scored 42 times in the Premier League, showing that he knows how to be a threat in arguably the biggest league in the world.

Away from the signing of new players, however, it is also important that Dan Ashworth is sufficiently replaced in the role of sporting director, in order to have someone on board who can help mastermind transfer activity. Now, a new update has emerged regarding that appointment.

Newcastle in talks for sporting director appointment

According to a new update from Give Me Sport, talks have sped up between Newcastle and Johannes Spors over the vacant sporting director role at St James'.

The Magpies have "accelerated talks to bring the German to the club and succeed Dan Ashworth", with the Englishman placed on gardening leave earlier this year ahead of a potential move to Manchester United. This comes after a failed attempt to bring in Dougie Freedman from Crystal Palace.

Spors could be precisely what Newcastle are looking for this summer, with the 41-year-old currently the global sporting director of 777 Group, who have been touted as potential owners of Everton, even though that now appears to have fallen through.

The company owns various clubs across Europe, from Genoa to Hertha Berlin, of which Spors has played a massive role in, with a report from The Athletic describing him as "the architect at the centre of the group’s football operations".

The German's reputation in the game shows why he would be an exciting appointment by Newcastle, at a time when Ashworth has left a sizeable void, and as long as he and Howe can work smoothly together, he should be considered the front-runner to come in and help take the club forward.