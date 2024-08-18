Newcastle United are believed to have made contact over the signing of a new defender as an alternative to Marc Guehi, according to a new update.

Guehi to Newcastle latest

The Magpies' pursuit of the 24-year-old has been one of the main transfer talking points throughout the summer transfer window, but for now, he is still a Crystal Palace player.

Guehi's performances for England at Euro 2024 were extremely impressive - he was arguably the Three Lions' best player in the tournament - and it has led to his reputation growing, perhaps playing a big role in Newcastle seeing him as such an important target.

To date, Eddie Howe's men have seen three separate bids for the English defender turned down, while a recent claim suggested that a fourth offer of £65m has been made. Palace are holding firm so far, not willing to sell their prized asset for anything less than they are demanding, so patience is required from Newcastle.

Should the Premier League giants fail to snap up Guehi once the window slam shuts at the end of this month, however, it is vital that they bring in an alternative, considering the injuries that Howe is having to deal with in defence currently.

According to a new update from Aslinda [via Sport Witness], Newcastle have made contact with Fenerbahce over centre-back Jayden Oosterwolde completing a summer move to St James' Park, seemingly seeing him as a different option to Guehi.

While the Turkish Super Lig club would prefer to keep hold of the 23-year-old for this season - fellow defender Ferdi Kadioglu could also be moving to pastures new, so losing both would be a big blow - they could be tempted to accept an offer in the region of €25m (£21.3m).

While signing Guehi could still remain the preferable option for Newcastle this summer, considering the Premier League experience he has, Oosterwolde would represent a cheaper option - one whose price tag arguably isn't as bloated.

The Dutchman has been a key performer for Fenerbahce for some time now, making 54 appearances, and he has also played for the likes of FC Twente and Parma, showing that he has held his own in various different European leagues.

Jayden Oosterwolde's career stats Appearances Goals Assists Fenerbahce 54 2 0 FC Twente 41 1 3 Parma 24 1 0

The fact that Oosterwolde can also operate at left-back would be an added bonus for Howe, who could do with competition for places in that area of the pitch, even though he already has Dan Burn and Lewis Hall to call upon there.

At 23, the defender is a young player, too - a year younger than Guehi, in fact - so he could be a fixture at the heart of Newcastle's defence for plenty of years to come, rather than come in as a quick fix, making this one to watch.