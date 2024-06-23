Newcastle United have tabled an offer for an "outstanding" Premier League player alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, according to reliable journalist John Percy.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are working hard on new signings currently, as Eddie Howe and his team look to bounce back from a relatively disappointing 2023/24 season. In fact, the manager is believed to personally want to sign Andreas Pereira before the start of the 2024/25 campaign, having impressed in a Fulham shirt since leaving Manchester United two years ago.

Everton striker Calvert-Lewin is also seen as a strong option for Newcastle, as he closes in on a move away from Goodison Park to St James' Park. He has four goals in 11 caps for England and could feel that this is an ideal time to enjoy a fresh challenge at this point in his career.

Meanwhile, Mainz 05 winger Brajan Gruda is another possible addition for the Magpies in the summer transfer window, in what could be an exciting piece of business, with the 20-year-old such an exciting long-term talent with a high ceiling in the game.

A move for England and Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi has also been mooted, with Newcastle in need of strengthening their defence, especially with both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles both long-term injury absentees.

Newcastle make player-plus-cash offer to sign Kilman

Taking to X, Percy claimed that Newcastle have made a player-plus-cash offer for Wolves centre-back Max Kilman, although it has been rejected by those at Molineux.

"Excl - Newcastle make player-plus-cash offer for Wolves defender Max Kilman. Player understood to be Elliot Anderson, but proposal rejected. Interest growing in Kilman (homegrown/ v good appearance record) after West Ham bid turned down on Friday."

Kilman could be exactly what Newcastle are looking for at the heart of their defence, coming in as a hugely experienced player, but still someone who is still only 27 years of age and with his peak years to come.

The Englishman has been a rock at the centre of Wolves' defence for some time now, making 151 appearances for his current club, and former Wolves captain Conor Coady has lauded his ex-colleague in the past, too, saying:

“I thought he was outstanding, but I would expect nothing else from him. He’s brilliant to have around and is a brilliant professional - he listens to the manager, he learns off the lads who’ve been playing there the last couple of years and I think you could see that today. But also in the games he played last season, so he’s got that experience now of playing a couple of games and you’ve seen that tonight, so I was absolutely over the moon for him."

The £50,000-a-week Kilman could feel that now is the right time to move to a club challenging for European football next season, also aiding his chances of being called up to England's squad in the process, and Newcastle feel like a great fit in that respect.