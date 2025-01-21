Newcastle United have now made a £50m+ bid and activated the release clause to sign a "fantastic" midfielder, according to a report.

Newcastle eyeing signings in all areas

The Magpies are not short on transfer targets in several key positions, with Burnley's James Trafford, who caught the eye by saving two penalties against Sunderland on Friday night, among the main targets between the sticks.

Earlier in the January transfer window, Eddie Howe's side were positioning themselves to sign Abdukodir Khusanov, but the Uzbekistani defender has now completed a move to Manchester City.

As such, Newcastle may have a look at some other centre-backs on the shortlist, including AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori or Sporting CP's Ousmane Diomande, having conducted scouting missions to assess the 21-year-old.

Moving into more attacking areas, Howe remains interested in a new striker, given that Alexander Isak is attracting the attention of some top clubs, and PAOK's Stefanos Tzimas has recently emerged as a potential signing.

Whether Isak remains at St. James' Park or not, Howe will be keen to have a quality midfielder providing service to his striker next season, which is why the Magpies have now made their first concrete move to sign Villarreal's Alex Baena.

According to reports from Spain, Newcastle have now made a €60m (£50.7m) offer for Baena, activating his release clause, but there is set to be stiff competition for his signature.

The attacking midfielder is one of the most sought-after young players in Europe, with Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich also making their interest clear and doing the same as the Magpies.

The report states the 23-year-old could become a key player for Howe's side in the coming years, as they seek to establish themselves as a top Premier League club.

Baena impressing in La Liga

The Spaniard has caught the eye with his performances in La Liga, and for good reason, having contributed two goals and 14 assists in 34 appearances for Villarreal last season.

With four goals and five assists this term, the attacker, who can also play on both wings, is on course to have another fantastic season, so this could be a very good piece of business for Newcastle. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig was also full of praise for the Spain international back in September.

As such, it is exciting news that Newcastle have reportedly activated Baena's release clause, but it may be difficult to win the race for his signature if Bayern step up their interest, considering the German side are almost guaranteed to have Champions League football on offer next season.