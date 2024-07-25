In just a couple of years, Newcastle United have gone from having an average frontline to being home to multiple of the very best talents in the Premier League.

At the start of the 2020/21 campaign under Steve Bruce, the Magpies had a front three of Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Andy Carroll, ending the campaign with a measly 46 goals scored - an average of just 1.2 per game.

However, fast-forward nearly four years, boss Eddie Howe has the likes of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes at his disposal, with the trio scoring a combined 37 between them last season.

The Magpies ended 2023/24 with a total of 85 Premier League goals, an increase of 39 from a couple of years ago, whilst averaging 2.2 goals per outing, an increase of one per game - demonstrating the added quality on Tyneside.

Despite his side’s impressive form in front of goal, Howe is still targeting more reinforcements in the final third to further bolster their chances of a return to Champions League football.

Newcastle make bid to sign attacking talent

According to QS La Nazione via Viola News, Newcastle have made an offer to sign Fiorentina’s Argentinian forward, Nicolas Gonzalez.

The 26-year-old, who featured at the Copa America during his country's triumph earlier this month, was subject to a £36m bid from Brentford last summer, but it was immediately rejected.

Gonzalez had another tremendous campaign in 2023/24, registering 12 goals and two assists in his 29 league appearances - catching the eye of the Magpies ahead of the upcoming season.

The report goes on to state that the offer presented by Howe’s side is lower than that of Brentford’s a year ago, but should it be rejected, they will return with another offer for the forward.

He would prove to be an expensive addition for Newcastle, but a much cheaper alternative to another player they’ve previously been targeting in recent months.

Why Gonzalez could be Jarrod Bowen 2.0 for Newcastle

During the off-season, Newcastle have been linked with a move to sign West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen after the forward scored 16 Premier League goals in 2023/24.

However, Julen Lopetegui’s side are demanding a £100m transfer fee to part ways with their star talent, in a season where the Hammers will be aiming to qualify for the Europa League once more.

Undoubtedly, the £100m fee for his services is an absurd amount, with Howe’s side exploring other options such as Anthony Elanga and Gonzalez as potential alternatives.

Whilst he would command a significantly lower fee, the Argentinian could prove to be just as an exciting signing, with his playstyle very similar to that of the West Ham attacker - as noted by FBref.

How Gonzalez & Bowen compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Gonzalez Bowen Games played 29 34 Goals + assists 14 22 Progressive passes 4.7 1.6 Shots attempted 3.9 2.5 Pass accuracy 71% 69% Take-ons completed 1.6 1 Aerials won 3 1 Stats via FBref

Both are left-footed right-wingers who like to cut inside and either create opportunities or trouble the keeper, but, Gonzalez has produced various statistics that blow Bowen out of the water.

Whilst he’s contributed with fewer combined goals and assists, the “excellent” Fiorentina talent, as described by journalist Liam Tharme, has averaged more shots per 90, whilst also completing more successful take-ons.

He’s also dominated in finding teammates in attacking areas, completing over three more progressive passes per 90 and averaging a higher pass completion rate.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Whilst Bowen may be a more proven Premier League forward, Gonzalez has showcased his talents, proving to be a better option in forward areas than the England international, with it no surprise that pundit Don Hutchinson has suggested he can reach "unbelievably high levels".

He would also save the Magpies a huge chunk of money, which could further allow Howe to invest in other areas and potentially prevent the club from a FFP or PSR breach in the near future.