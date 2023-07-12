Newcastle United could make a move for Taylor Harwood-Bellis this transfer window, with 90Min reporting that his current Man City situation could convince the Toon to make a bid for the player.

How many games has Taylor Harwood-Bellis played?

The 21-year-old has come up through the ranks with Man City, but has actually yet to play in the Premier League for the Blues. Instead, the Etihad Stadium outfit have resorted to sending him out on loan to get gametime, with no room for him to feature in their top flight campaigns yet.

He initially spent time with Blackburn as an 18-year-old in the Championship, before heading to a different setting entirely with Anderlecht in Belgium. He's since had a further two spells in the second tier with Stoke and Burnley, winning the title with the latter of those two - it is his time with the Clarets though that has really caught the eye.

Playing 32 times for Vincent Kompany's team, he was key player for the club as they stormed to the top of the division in 2022/23. He bagged one goal and two assists from defence and he also had the best % of dribblers tackled in the entire squad (for anyone who attempted a tackle on ten or more occasions).

Are Newcastle signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

Despite having never featured in the Premier League, his performances have led to plenty of interest from teams in that division this transfer window. According to a report from 90Min, Newcastle are one of those teams and they could launch a move to sign Harwood-Bellis this summer.

It states that they have been keeping an eye on the defender and have been long-time fans of him. Whilst there is no official bid tabled by the Toon yet, his current deal with City will run out in 2024 - and it could prompt Newcastle into trying to snap up the central defender on a deal this summer.

That could also suit City if they can't tie him down to fresh terms, as they could at least recoup some money for the English ace. It's unclear how much he may cost, although Transfermarkt suggest his value currently stands at 25 million Euros (or £21.3m).

He's already viewed as a talent with a lot of potential in the game despite his youth. Having been given the chance to shine for Burnley on loan last season, football talent scout Jacek Kulig was quick to heap the praise on the 21-year-old. He stated that the Man City defender is "the real deal" and even has the potential to play for a "top 6 EPL" club in the future.

That is a lot of acclaim for a player that is so early on in his career - so Newcastle would be getting a really promising addition to their squad if they did sign him this transfer window.

With Dan Burn often utilised at left-back, Fabian Schar reaching the end of his prime and club captain Jamaal Lascelles likely to leave, don't be surprised to see the Magpies make a move.