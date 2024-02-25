Journalist Fabrizio Romano has dropped a new update regarding the current managerial situation at Newcastle United, following the 4-1 defeat away to Arsenal.

Newcastle manager news

The Magpies were soundly beaten at the Emirates on Saturday night, as a disappointing season that threatened so much back in August continues in the Premier League. Eddie Howe has done a fantastic job at Newcastle overall, not least guiding them into the Champions League last season, but the PIF owners will surely want improvements moving forward, or potentially look to hire someone else.

While the Englishman does appear to have the backing of those high up at the club, that hasn't stopped other managers being mentioned as possible replacements for him. Brendan Rodgers' name was mentioned around the Christmas period, with the former Liverpool boss currently in charge at Celtic, whereas Jose Mourinho has also been linked.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano provided an update on the managerial situation at Newcastle, saying Howe doesn't appear to be under pressure currently.

"As for Newcastle, the feeling at the club is that they’ve had a really unlucky season. Things were moving in a very positive direction last term, but now they’ve had many injuries, and it was not possible to bring in new players in January due to Financial Fair Play issues.

"For sure it’s not going well, but I’m not aware of contacts with other managers in this moment. They know it’s been a complicated season for all parties involved, not only for the manager."

It is refreshing to see Newcastle remaining patient with Howe currently, and as Romano alludes to in the update, there are mitigating circumstances surrounding what has been a largely poor season at St James' Park.

The injuries that the Magpies have suffered have made it so difficult for the manager to find consistency with his team selection, with the likes of Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson all missing plenty of action, alongside the suspended Sandro Tonali.

That's not to say that Howe has been blameless, with too many bad performances and results thrown in, but for now, the positives comfortably outweigh the negatives with him. Newcastle legend Alan Shearer heaped huge praise on him in the past, saying:

"Manager of the season for me. The way he’s galvanised the city, the way he’s created the unity that he mentioned. From where they were 18 months ago when there was a real chance of them being relegated to now finish fourth and have Champions League football. He’s improved so many of the players that were already there and he’s done an outstanding job. He deserves all of the credit he’s got and is getting.”

Should things not improve, however, it is understandable that a change of manager may need to happen further down the line, but that could only come to fruition this summer if these remaining few months of the season end up going further downhill.