Newcastle United chiefs are reportedly lining up an "incredible" manager known for playing attacking football, with Eddie Howe under increasing pressure to keep his job.

Howe under pressure at Newcastle

The Englishman has enjoyed an impressive tenure at St James' Park overall, steering the Magpies away from the Premier League relegation zone when he arrived in 2021, before making them a genuine force again last season.

Reaching the Champions League in 2022/23 was a superb achievement by Howe and his players, and the hope was that they would again kick on this time around.

Unfortunately, things haven't panned out that way, with injuries admittedly playing a big part in Newcastle's struggles, but too many bad performances and decisions have been thrown in, leaving them sitting ninth in the table currently.

Saturday's 4-1 defeat away to Arsenal was a humbling experience for the Magpies, who were blown away during the first half, in particular, and it has left Howe under undoubted pressure to keep his job. It remains to be seen how close he is to being sacked, but a new update suggests that one successor is already being looked at.

Newcastle want Ruben Amorim if Howe leaves

According to a fresh update from TEAMtalk, Newcastle are eyeing Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim as Howe's successor at Newcastle, should they part company with the current Magpies boss.

"Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has emerged as a target to replace Eddie Howe as Newcastle United manager in the summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal. Amorim has established himself as one of the brightest young coaching talents in European football, with the 39-year-old making a great impression at Sporting Lisbon since his appointment in March 2020."

The report also points out that Amorim adopts an "attractive style of play", which could appeal to Newcastle fans, with the Portuguese known for going with a forward thinking 3-4-3 formation as his system of choice.

Newcastle's last 10 permanent managers Date Eddie Howe 2021-present Steve Bruce 2019-2021 Rafa Benitez 2016-2019 Steve McClaren 2015-2016 Alan Pardew 2010-2014 Chris Hughton 2009-2010 Joe Kinnear 2008-2009 Kevin Keegan 2008-2008 Sam Allardyce 2007-2008 Glenn Roeder 2006-2007

It is understandable for Magpies supporters to at least be considering life after Howe at this point, given some of the performances and results this season, and Amorim arguably stands out as one of Europe's leading young managers at the moment.

The fact that he is reportedly a front-runner alongside Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool says a lot about his reputation in the game, and at 39 years of age, he is still only really getting started in management.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described Amorim as "incredible" in the past, and he sealed Primeira Liga title glory with Sporting back in 2020/21. He looks a standout contender to come in for Howe, should the PIF make a big decision over his future.