Newcastle United are reportedly interested in hijacking a Premier League club's "special" manager, as Eddie Howe battles to save his job.

Howe's Newcastle future in the balance

This feels like a pivotal period in Howe's tenure, with the results between now and the end of the season potentially deciding his future. It has been a below-par campaign at St James' Park, and while injuries are a fair excuse to use, PIF may feel a change of manager is needed to go up again to that next level.

It certainly looks as though Newcastle are already looking as possible successors for the Englishman, with Julian Nagelsmann recently emerging as a target for the Magpies, ahead of him leaving his role as Germany manager once Euro 2024 is done and dusted this summer.

Still only 36 years of age, the German remains one of Europe's most sought-after young coaches, and he has already won one Bundesliga title and two German Super Cups from his time at Bayern Munich, and could be considered an upgrade on Howe.

Highly-rated Sporting CP ace Rubem Amorim is another name who has been thrown into the mix as an option, with the 39-year-old another exciting young manager with fresh ideas, invariably adopting a 3-4-3 formation with his current side and tasting Primeira Liga glory back in 2020/21.

Newcastle considering Premier League boss

According to an intriguing update from TEAMtalk, Newcastle are considering going for Roberto De Zerbi, should they part company with Howe this summer.

The report states that the Brighton boss is "under consideration" to take charge at St James' Park, with Amorim also seen as a strong contender. It would mean hijacking Liverpool's possible move for him, with the Reds linked with bringing him after Jurgen Klopp leaves.

There does seem to be a turning of the tide with Howe at the moment, and while he could still easily keep his job this summer, these final few months of the season surely have to go well for him.

PIF won't want a repeat of this campaign, which has seen Newcastle knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage and not come close to repeating their Premier League feats of last time around, and they are likely to be ruthless in their decision-making.

Roberto De Zerbi's managerial record Matches Points per game Brighton 76 1.61 Shakhtar Donestsk 30 2.17 Sassuolo 120 1.38 Benevento 29 0.72 US Palermo 13 0.38 Foggia 90 1.86 Darfo Boario 22 0.91

De Zerbi represents an exciting option for the Magpies, with the 44-year-old playing some fantastic football with Brighton since replacing Graham Potter, proving capable of giving the best teams in the country a tough game. Presenter and former football Scott Minto has hailed the job he has done, calling him "special" and capable of replacing Klopp at Liverpool.

Granted, the Seagulls haven't necessarily been perfect this season, sitting ninth in the table and one place below Newcastle, but they lost both Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo last summer, and have largely done well without them, still remaining in the Europa League and battling through an injury crisis of their own behind De Zerbi's fluid 4-2-3-1 system.

Newcastle fans will likely be split when it comes to Howe's future, with some defending him because of injuries and others feeling like a change is needed, but De Zerbi is a manager who could light up St James' with his ball-playing football and tactical brilliance. Pep Guardiola has even called him "one of the most influential managers of the last 20 years", which is incredible praise.