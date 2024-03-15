A hugely experienced and successful manager is "open" to the idea of replacing Eddie Howe at Newcastle United this summer, according to an update from journalist Graeme Bailey.

Mixed reports over Eddie Howe's Newcastle future

The Magpies have suffered a season to forget in 2023/24, having gone into the campaign with such high expectations, following last year's brilliance.

The only thing Newcastle realistically have left to play for between now and the end of the campaign is the FA Cup, and that dream could easily end on Saturday evening when they make the daunting trip to Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

Howe has been tested to the limit as a manager this season, with injuries not helping him at all, and there have been mixed reports regarding his future at St James' Park. Some claims have suggested that he is under big pressure to keep his job, but a contrasting update has said that he remains the right man for the job and will continue as manager beyond the summer.

Plenty of candidates have emerged as options to replace the Englishman, should he be relieved of his duties, including Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann and legendary former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Serial winner "open" to becoming next Newcastle manager

Speaking to Geordie Boot Boys, Bailey discussed another potential choice in the role, talking up the idea of Roberto Mancini replacing Eddie Howe as Newcastle manager this summer.

"From what I’m told, Mancini would be open to it [becoming Newcastle manager]. He [Mancini] was one of the catalysts for what happened at Man City. He won their first Premier League title. If I was PIF, Roberto Mancini would be very much towards the top of my list, not the Jose Mourinho’s of this world. Mancini has been in this position. He’s taken over from a very popular manager previously.

"He’s been able to bring in these top quality players, and yeah Newcastle can bring big players in too, but you’re not telling me that Roberto Mancini can’t attract more players than Eddie Howe. That’s just a fact. Mancini can attract a player without having to pay them X amount of money. Yes, Newcastle with Howe can get the player in but you might have to pay him that much more."

Mancini is a proven winner who would be a strong candidate to be Howe's successor, even though it remains to be seen what the PIF's decision will be. It is pleasing to see them showing faith in him currently, considering what an excellent job he has done overall, but another poor couple of months to end the season could sway their thinking.

In Mancini, Newcastle would be acquiring the services of an individual has won the Premier League title with City back in 2011/12, as well as tasted Euro 2020 glory as Italy manager, among numerous other huge trophies.

Roberto Mancini's trophy wins as a manager Total European Championship 1 Premier League 1 FA Cup 1 Serie A 3 Italian Cup 4 Italian Super Cup 2 Community Shield 1 Turkish Cup 1

He knows the English game extremely well, and could want a return to club management instead of being in charge of the Saudi Arabia national team, so there are certainly worse choices out there to come in for Howe.