Newcastle United are "one to watch" in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What’s the latest on Mount to Newcastle?

The Premier League playmaker is facing an uncertain future having entered the last 18 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and it’s been claimed that he’s joined forces with a new representative to try and secure a move elsewhere.

The Blues academy graduate has been attracting significant interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United but also appears to have caught the eye of Eddie Howe at St. James’ Park. The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that the Magpies have joined the chasing pack, eyeing a deal for the 24-year-old, and an update on the northeast outfit’s stance has now emerged.

Speaking to TEAMtalk, Jacobs name-checked Newcastle as a genuine potential suitor when it comes to Mount finding his next destination. He said:

“Newcastle is another club to just watch as a prospective suitor because unlike Manchester United, they’re very much looking for this position. And we’ve seen historically, Newcastle and Eddie Howe in particular, be on the lookout for that creative kind of player that can get into lots of different positions that can chip in with goals and assists and play in more advanced positions.

“So clearly the brief at Newcastle is forward-thinking, creative and multi-purpose players. And I think that Pulisic, Maddison and Mount all fall into that category. So I think that should Mount leave Chelsea, which is not given, then Newcastle will also be one to watch.”

Should Newcastle sign Mount?

Mount has been dubbed a “leader” at Chelsea by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and Newcastle should act fast to get this deal over the line ahead of their fellow competitors.

The Nike-sponsored star has posted 127 goal contributions in 321 appearances throughout his career, so is creative in the final third and is always looking to get on the front foot, also ranking in the 93rd percentile for most progressive passes per game. The £80k-p/w talent would also add plenty of versatility to Howe’s squad having operated in seven various positions since bursting onto the scene, making him a useful option to have even if he didn't immediately make one specific role his own on Tyneside.

Finally, Mount knows what it takes to be successful having helped Chelsea secure three senior titles, including the Champions League, so would add to the winning mentality building within the current squad already based at St. James’ Park.