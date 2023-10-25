Newcastle United are back in action this evening, as the Magpies welcome Borussia Dortmund to St James’ Park in what is set to be a blockbuster clash in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s side will be full of confidence in the competition, after dismantling Group F favourites Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 last time out, however another challenge awaits in the ‘group of death’.

While Dortmund are currently sat at the bottom of the group on just a single point, the German outfit will be desperate for a result this evening, and if their form in the Bundesliga is anything to go by, they could pose a huge threat.

What is the latest Newcastle team news against Dortmund?

In his pre-match press conference, Howe branded the match-up as a “pivotal” fixture, urging his side to “forget” about the magical night against PSG and focus on the further challenges ahead.

Edin Terzic’s side are yet to win in the Champions League this season, however his squad remain unbeaten in their opening eight Bundesliga games this term, something that cannot be said for Newcastle in the Premier League.

Added to their fine form, Die Borussen will be inspired to capture a result this evening, as the Geordies prepare for another high-quality European battle at St James’.

In terms of team news, Howe confirmed that Joe Willock and Sven Botman will be absent due to injury, joining long-term absentee Harvey Barnes as out of contention.

Sandro Tonali is available for selection, although the Italian started on the bench against Crystal Palace last time out in the league, as his fate is yet to be heard regarding his punishment for betting offences.

Luckily for Howe, there is room for him to rotate his midfield if necessary, with the boost of Joelinton’s return after recovering from a hamstring injury that has tarnished his start to the season - forcing him to miss both prior games in Europe.

Should Joelinton start against Dortmund?

The £85k-per-week Brazilian has come to life under Howe, after experiencing a slow start to life on Tyneside following his signing in 2019.

Joelinton was signed originally as a striker, however when deployed in central midfield, his talents go far beyond putting the ball in the back of the net, which could come of use to Newcastle this evening.

The 27-year-old, who was once lauded as a “monster” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, has a huge claim to start his first Champions League game for the Magpies tonight, with Tonali’s place in jeopardy.

Aside from the Italian’s personal battles, his performances for Newcastle have been questionable, particularly in Europe where over his two appearances he’s averaged just 23 touches and a pass completion rate of 62% per game, via Sofascore.

The 23-year-old arrived from AC Milan with a huge reputation, which is yet to be fulfilled on the pitch, paving the way for Joelinton to slot into Howe’s Champions League XI with ease.

Joelinton vs Tonali per 90 in the past 365 days Joelinton Sandro Tonali Non-penalty goals 0.25 0.06 Progressive carries 2.05 1.94 Successful take-ons 1.59 0.44 Tackles 2.22 1.99 Interceptions 1.63 0.58 Aerials won 2.10 0.41 Via FBref

As highlighted in the table above, the former Hoffenheim forward has performed better than Tonali over the past year, highlighting exactly what he can administer to the team against Dortmund in his place.

With pace, power and expert ball-carrying ability, Terzic’s side will be opposed to having to battle a presence as dominating as Joelinton in midfield, which could hand the hosts additional ammunition going forward and in the engine room.

A win is crucial for both sides this evening, with the importance of the outcome only adding to the spectacle feel of the occasion.