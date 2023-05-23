Newcastle United chiefs have promised to enter negotiations regarding a deal to bring Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Matheus Franca?

Franca is an academy graduate at the Maracana Stadium having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to the first-team in January 2022, and has since gone on to make 50 senior appearances. His performances have caught the eye of Eddie Howe ahead of the summer window, though this is not the first time a move for the youngster has been explored.

The Sun has reported that the Magpies saw three offers for the 19-year-old - who has a £176m release clause - rejected in January, but speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Dean Jones believes that he is still firmly on the radar heading into the upcoming summer window.

Are Newcastle signing Franca?

Now, according to Brazilian outlet Coluna do Fla (via Sport Witness), Newcastle officials have “promised” to “open new negotiations” to sign Franca ahead of the 2023/24 term. The player “continues to be a target” for PIF, but they are set to face a “lot of competition” for his services, with Crystal Palace, Juventus and another unnamed club from France also “in the mix”.

The South American outfit hold an “expectation” that their starlet will be the subject of bids at the end of the season, though it remains to be seen whether any of the listed potential suitors will be able to get a deal over the line.

Newcastle will know that Franca doesn’t yet have any experience competing at the highest level or even in England, but having been lauded a “sensation” by journalist Aaron Stokes, he could yet be a fantastic acquisition for the long-term future should he decide to put pen to paper at St James’ Park.

The Nike-sponsored ace, who currently pockets £1.9k per week, has clocked up 14 goal contributions (11 goals and three assists) in 55 appearances throughout his career, and as per FBref, ranks in the 99th percentile for three various statistics compared to his peers at a similar level of competition, including successful take-ons - showing he loves to get past his marker and make the magic happen up top.

The Rio de Janeiro native would also add wonderful versatility to the north-east outfit’s squad with his ability to operate in five different positions across the pitch, including two in the midfield and three across the final third, so he’d be a great option for the manager to have at his disposal.