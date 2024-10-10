If there is one area that Newcastle United have struggled in so far this season, it is scoring goals. The Magpies have not been able to rely on their star striker, Alexander Isak, who has just one goal to his name in the Premier League and is currently injured. Harvey Barnes is currently their top scorer with three goals, followed by Anthony Gordon with two.

It is certainly a worry for Eddie Howe. His side have managed just eight goals all season, the joint-fifth lowest in the entire Premier League. As per Understat, they are drastically underachieving on their expected goals, which currently sits at 9.63xG.

A lack of goals from starters and players off the bench has left the Magpies desperate for someone who can change a game, just like Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

Duran’s stats so far this season

It has been a simply astronomic rise to the top for Villa’s striking sensation Duran. He has developed a reputation as the latest heroic Premier League super sub, and when he steps onto the pitch, there is a sense of expectation from Villa fans, and dread from opposition fans.

This term, the Columbian striker already has four goals in seven Premier League appearances, despite having played just 184 minutes, and having not yet started, meaning all goals have come as a substitute. In the top flight, the most minutes he has played in a single game is just 29.

German giants Bayern Munich have also been on the end of his remarkable feat off the bench. The 20-year-old found the back of the net against them as a substitute in the Champions League, a remarkable strike from halfway inside the Bayern half, lobbing the great Manuel Neuer.

The stats on FBref also show just how good the former Chicago Fire centre-forward has been this term. He has the second highest goals per game average in the Premier League this term, with 1.9, and the equal best goals per shot number, with 0.4 along with Jamie Vardy.

It has been a truly remarkable campaign for the young Columbian, who will be hoping he can continue his electric form. Indeed, he is the sort of player Newcastle could use off the bench right now, who can make a difference late in a game, having actually been linked with a move for the rising star over the summer.

Such a deal never materialised, but the Magpies may well have someone returning from injury soon enough who can make a similar sort of impact as Duran.

Newcastle’s super sub

The player in question here is England international striker Callum Wilson. The 32-year-old striker has struggled with injury during his time at St James’ Park, although has still got a great record in that famous black and white shirt. Wilson has scored 48 goals and has 11 assists in just 108 games for the club.

Like Duran, the former Bournemouth man has a real knack for scoring goals off the bench. Over the past two seasons, Wilson has managed to do so seven times in 21 appearances from the bench.

Wilson goals off the bench in PL for Newcastle Season Opponent Minute subbed on Minute scored 2022/23 Man United 80th 88th 2022/23 Spurs 66th 67th 2022/23 Southampton 46th 54th, 81st 2023/24 Villa 68th 77th 2023/24 Brighton 58th 90th+2 2023/24 Sheffield United 66th 72nd Stats from Transfermarkt

In the 2023/24 campaign, he averaged 0.82 goals per 90 minutes, according to Fbref. That placed him eighth among all Premier League players last term, with Duran one of those ahead of him. He also ranked joint-eighth for the number of goals per shot, coming in at 0.21. He was described as a "machine" by football statistician Statman Dave for a reason.

Frustratingly, the striker, who went to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is yet to play this term due to an injury. However, Howe confirmed recently that he hopes to have their number nine available after the international break.

Having a player as effective as Wilson back could transform the Magpies’ season. They are currently struggling to find the back of the net, but if the Englishman can stay fit and firing, he could help them score more goals regularly, and give them a much-needed impact off the bench.