Newcastle United are reportedly set to face a battle off the pitch with one of their early summer transfer targets also now wanted by Manchester United.

Newcastle transfer news

Even with drama still to come on the pitch, reports suggest that Newcastle are wasting no time in pursuing their summer targets away from the action at St James' Park, with an agreement reportedly reached with Lloyd Kelly. The Bournemouth defender is set to leave the Cherries at the end of the season with his contract up, allowing him to join up with Eddie Howe at Newcastle.

Kelly's arrival will be the start of solving the Magpies' defensive depth problem. Without both Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman in the long-term due to ACL injuries, the Bournemouth defender should instantly provide adequate cover that Newcastle have so desperately lacked in the current campaign.

The Englishman won't solve all of their problems in that area, however, and PIF seem to be well aware of that after reports suggested that Newcastle are targeting a similar deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo. The Fulham defender is also out of contract this summer, allowing the Magpies to swoop in and land a free deal.

It may not be that simple though. According to TalkSport, Manchester United want to hijack Newcastle's move to sign Adarabioyo following Raphael Varane's announcement that he will be leaving Old Trafford this summer. The Red Devils would be dealing the Magpies an unexpected blow in pursuit of boosting their defensive options and potentially laying down a marker ahead of competing against Howe's side next season.

As the end of the season approaches and the end of Adarabioyo's contract, the Fulham defender looks set to have a crucial decision to make regarding his future in the Premier League,

"Special" Adarabioyo should choose Newcastle

Pictures of the Old Trafford roof leaking following Saturday's loss against Arsenal sums up where Manchester United find themselves in many ways. The Red Devils are back to square one under Erik ten Hag and represent an environment in which fresh faces often fail to thrive.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have seen the likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes reach their best form since completing moves to St James' Park - Adarabioyo should follow suit. He has the potential to seal a regular place in Howe's starting side too, especially after the praise of Marco Silva.

The Fulham boss said via Bein Sports: "He is a key player for us. He is one of the leaders in our dressing room and we need these guys to step in in the right moments and he did it.

“We missed him a lot, we missed him because he didn’t play the first three months of the season. Tosin is a special player for us, I can’t hide that situation.

“The way he can defend the box but also on the ball he is a special player for me, the way I want to play, the way he can build (from the back)."