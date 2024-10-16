Newcastle United could lose one of Eddie Howe's standout players after contract talks hit a hitch amid links with a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Newcastle transfer news

Sporting director Paul Mitchell can ill-afford any further setbacks at St James' Park after his first summer at the helm ended in such failure. The Magpies went in pursuit of Marc Guehi for the majority of the window, only for the Crystal Palace star to stay put and leave Newcastle scrambling for alternatives that never came. Left short on options ever since, Eddie Howe desperately needs reinforcements when 2025 arrives.

On that front, the headlines are already beginning to form. The likes of Jonathan David and Fikayo Tomori have already been linked with a move to Tyneside in what would finally hand Howe depth at both ends of his Newcastle side. The Lille star may well become an important figure quicker than many thought should Newcastle make their move too after recent reports indicated that they could suffer quite the transfer blow.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Newcastle's contract talks with Alexander Isak have reached a standstill amid interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea. As things stand, the Swede's current £120,000-a-week deal is set to come to an end in 2028, leaving Newcastle with plenty of time to reach an agreement.

But doubts are beginning to creep in and the door will be left ajar for other clubs to come sniffing around, with the report revealing the hitch in discussions has emerged from the player and his representatives wanting to include a release clause. While it is likely to stand above £100m, both of the interested London clubs have shown no issues shelling out that sort of sum for players they believe will take them to the next level in recent years.

If you were to pick a weakness in this current Arsenal side in particular, it would be within their frontline, which lacks a clinical out-and-out forward capable of reaching 20-25 Premier League goals a season. Unfortunately for Newcastle, Isak represents exactly that to only increase concerns over his future at the club.

Newcastle must do everything to keep "fantastic" Isak

As big as missing out on Guehi in the summer transfer window was, failing to agree a new deal with Isak before potentially losing the forward to a Premier League rival should be seen as the biggest blow that Newcastle can be dealt should talks remain in limbo.

The Swede has so far struggled to find his best form in the current campaign but once he returns from injury, the Magpies will see the player that they'll be desperate to keep hold of return to his clinical ruthlessness at St James' Park.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, like many, is certainly a fan of Isak. The all-time record Premier League goalscorer told Match of the Day, as relayed by Chronicle Live, after Isak spearheaded Newcastle's comeback over Sheffield United last season: "He can come deep and drop deep, asking different questions of the defender. He's got the ability to hurt you there.

"He is a constant threat. His finishing is excellent, penalty taking is as good as they come, confident, cool and believes in everything he is doing. His ability to link-up play, everything about his game is of the highest quality. He is a fantastic player."