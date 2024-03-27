Newcastle United have had their fair share of players who have failed to make an impact during their time at St James' Park but have gone on to have a successful career elsewhere.

During the 2010s, the club only really signed players for relatively small transfer fees, in the hope they would impress at the Magpies before making the club a profit should they leave the club.

The club also had relative success with players coming through the academy at the club, with players such as Andy Carroll impressing for the club before leaving for £35m - a great deal given his record of 11 goals in 58 games at Anfield.

Despite the Magpies' success with Carroll, the club made a mistake by letting a youngster leave the club back in 2014, with the player excelling since his departure from the club.

James Tavernier's stats at Newcastle United

After joining the club from Leeds United, defender James Tavernier joined the Magpies back in 2008, signing his professional contract at St James' Park.

He made his Magpies debut in the 2-0 League Cup defeat against Peterborough United, before multiple loan spells away from the club at sides such as Gateshead, Carlisle United, Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons.

The right-back made his Newcastle European debut in the Europa League qualification tie against Atromitos back in August 2012, before once again being sent on loan, this time to Shrewsbury Town and Rotherham United with the defender winning promotion to the Championship with the latter.

Tavernier's successful spell of five goals and six assists with the Millers saw Championship side Wigan Athletic permanently sign the right-back, ending his six-year stay at St James', with the club doing the right thing in offloading him.

However, ten years on from his departure from the club, the defender has excelled, turning into one of Europe's most influential defenders when it comes to goal contributions, with the Magpies potentially living to regret his departure.

James Tavernier's stats at Rangers

After his time at Wigan, the right-back decided to swap England for Scotland, joining Rangers in the summer of 2015 - in a move that would transform Tavernier's career.

He made an immediate impact at Ibrox, with the full-back reaching 28 goal contributions in his 36 games for the club, the right-back settling straight into life north of the border.

His brilliant career with the Gers hasn't slowed down, with Tavernier taking the armband at the club, and being an instrumental success in the club's first Scottish league title in over a decade, with the defender scoring 11 and assisting ten times throughout the 2020/21 season.

Tavernier has been superb again in 2023/24, with his tally of 14 league goals even higher than that of current Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, with the Swede bagging 12 times in the Premier League under Eddie Howe this season.

His record at Rangers is nothing short of astonishing, especially for a defender. He's featured 449 times for the Scottish side, with the 32-year-old scoring 122 goals and creating 137 assists for his teammates.

Given his remarkable record since his departure from Newcastle, the club potentially missed a trick in not keeping hold of Tavernier during their turbulent time under former owner Mike Ashley.

He's gone on to achieve unthinkable things, with the Magpies making a huge mistake in allowing him to leave on the cheap back in 2014.