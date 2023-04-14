Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron has “returned” to training and could be available for Saturday’s Premier League game against Aston Villa, according to journalist Jordan Cronin.

What's the latest on Almiron's injury?

The Magpies came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Brentford and keep their top-four dreams going last weekend, but were without the services of Almiron, who has recently been enduring a spell on the sidelines.

The St James’ Park winger last featured in the 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, where he soon after picked up an unfortunate thigh injury in training, which meant he has missed the last four top-flight games.

Last month, Eddie Howe initially stated that his talisman could be ruled out of action for up to six weeks, which would have been concerning for supporters to hear, though a positive update on his fitness has now emerged.

Taking to Twitter, Cronin revealed that Almiron has pulled his boots back on and staged his comeback to the training pitch much quicker than was anticipated in a massive boost for Newcastle. He wrote:

“Miguel Almiron has returned to NUFC training ahead of schedule, despite Eddie Howe previously doubting that would be the case. The Paraguayan could come back in contention for Saturday lunchtime's trip to AVFC.”

Is Almiron's injury return positive news for Newcastle?

Journalist Josh Bunting previously labelled Almiron as Newcastle’s “key player”, and being Howe’s top goalscorer so far this season despite missing a run of fixtures, it’s hard to argue otherwise, so it’s definitely positive news for the boss that he could be available for selection again this weekend.

The Asuncion native has clocked up 12 goal contributions (11 goals and one assist) in 25 Premier League games this term, but is also a real standout performer apart from when he gets on the scoresheet.

The left-footed forward has recorded 50 shots since the start of the season, which is higher than any other member of the squad, alongside 66 shot-creating actions - at a rate of three per game, ranking him second just behind Kieran Trippier (FBref).

The Magpies have just eight matches remaining to secure their place in the Champions League, and we think the return of Almiron, who has evidently been one of the most important players in their success, will only increase his side’s chances of achieving their goal as we head deeper into the run-in.