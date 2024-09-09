Newcastle United have enjoyed a stellar start to the 2024/25 campaign thus far, despite Eddie Howe failing to really strengthen the first-team squad during the summer transfer window.

Seven points from nine in the Premier League while reaching the next round of the EFL Cup is certainly considered a more than decent start, but will the lack of investment in the team during the summer come back to haunt the manager as the season progresses?

Several players have stepped up and performed superbly during the opening few weeks of the season, most notably Anthony Gordon.

Anthony Gordon’s statistics this season

The Englishman enjoyed a wonderful 2023/24 campaign, registering 23 goal contributions – 12 goals and 11 assists – in all competitions for the Magpies as they narrowly missed out on European football.

These performances meant he was called up by Gareth Southgate for a space in the England squad ahead of the 2024 European Championship, although he featured just once during the competition, coming off the bench in the group stage game against Slovenia.

This experience will stand him in good stead, however, as he looks to become a permanent fixture in future England squads.

Gordon has played in all three league matches for the Toon this term, scoring once in the draw against Bournemouth a couple of weeks ago.

The winger has been in electric form in the top flight. Aside from his goal against the Cherries, the 23-year-old has also created one big chance, averaged 2.7 key passes per game and succeeded with 0.7 dribbles per match, showcasing his attacking qualities.

Anthony Gordon (England vs Ireland) Shots on target 3 Big chances missed 1 Accurate passes 27/30 Key passes 2 Successful dribbles 0 Big chances created 1 Via Sofascore

Among his teammates, Gordon also ranks fourth for shots on target per game (0.3), along with ranking second for scoring frequency (a goal every 248 minutes) and first for expected assists (0.79) in the Premier League.

If the Magpies wish to return to the top six, or even the top four, Howe will be hoping one of his prized assets can maintain this current form once the international break is over.

Despite the left-winger shining for the club, could the manager have signed a player who has already outshone Gordon during the early weeks of the season? Chelsea winger Noni Madueke was a prime transfer target during the summer.

Newcastle missed out on Noni Madueke

The club were linked with numerous targets during the transfer window but failed to sign any of them.

With Howe aiming to bring another winger into his squad, particularly on the right flank, Madueke was an option that was being considered. They would have been forced to fork out a fee in the region of £40m in order to lure him north, however, and the move didn’t materialise.

In hindsight, this looks like a major missed opportunity for Howe, as there is no doubt the Magpies could have afforded the fee.

The English gem has started the season off in sublime fashion and has even outperformed Gordon in several metrics, proving why the club should have made a more concrete effort to sign him.

Noni Madueke’s season in numbers for Chelsea

Despite starting just three matches so far for the Stamford Bridge side, Madueke has scored four goals, which included a stunning hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

These displays should ensure he is thought of as a main option by Enzo Maresca heading into the next few weeks of the season, yet it proves exactly what Newcastle missed out on during the summer.

Across his two league matches, Madueke has averaged 4.5 shots per game, missed two big chances, created a big chance, averaged one key pass per game and succeeded with one dribble per match.

Said to be “one of the best young players in Europe” and a "mentality monster" by technical coach, Saul Isaksson-Hurst, he's certainly living up to that hype in 2023/24.

Despite the interest from other clubs in the transfer window, it now looks as though Chelsea did the right thing by keeping the former PSV winger, as his goals could be vital this term, both domestically and in Europe.

How Noni Madueke compares to Anthony Gordon

If Madueke joined Newcastle, he wouldn’t be fighting it out with Gordon for a place in the starting XI as they operate on opposite flanks, but the England youth international is enjoying a better campaign in the top flight than the Toon star.

Not only does Madueke have more goals than Gordon, but he has also averaged more successful dribbles, key passes and shots per game.

Furthermore, according to FBref, the Chelsea sensation also has a better shots on target percentage per 90 than Gordon (66.7% vs 50%) in the top flight, along with averaging more goal-creating actions (1.03 vs 0), achieving a higher percentage of successful take-ons (50% vs 25%) and performing more progressive carries (5.26 vs 3.33) per 90.

These statistics clearly prove the Chelsea gem has enjoyed a better start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, demonstrating how effective Madueke is in the final third.

If Howe had managed to bring the Englishman to St James' Park in the summer, he could have formed a devastating wing duo which could have terrorised opposition defenders all over the country.

Gordon is still one of Howe’s key players, but he doesn’t have anyone as effective at performing on the right wing.

Failing to sign Madueke could turn into a mistake by the club, especially if he continues to impress for the Blues as the weeks progress.

Newcastle should take plenty of confidence from this excellent start they have enjoyed, but imagine how better it might have been if they had someone like Madueke performing at his very best for the Magpies.