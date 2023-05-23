Newcastle United are “tracking” Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Is Mohammed Kudus leaving Ajax?

The Ghana international arrived at the Johan Cruyff Arena back in 2020 and has since gone on to make 83 senior appearances to date, and with his contract still having another two years remaining, he has grabbed the attention of the hierarchy at St James' Park.

Speaking to NUFC Matters in March, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed that the Magpies sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old at the World Cup in Qatar in the closing stages of last year, and admitted that whilst the north-east outfit were there, nothing is "advanced". Now, that claim has further been backed up by yet another reliable source...

Are Newcastle signing Kudus?

Taking to Twitter, Ornstein revealed that Newcastle are indeed keeping tabs on Kudus ahead of the summer, but at this stage, he’s not a player at the top of the transfer wishlist for PIF and Eddie Howe. He wrote:

“Mohammed Kudus declined 1yr extension at Ajax in April + informed club of wish to leave. Contract 2025 + #Ajax tend to sell at this stage. Likely to take £40m. Likes of #AFC #MUFC #NUFC tracking 22yo although not current top target.”

Despite Newcastle securing qualification for the Champions League, they will obviously still be restricted in what business they can complete due to Financial Fair Play regulations, but should a cut-price deal for Kudus become a possibility, the board should definitely splash the cash to bring the attacking midfielder to St. James’.

Ajax’s left-footed gem has an impressive 14 goal contributions (11 goals and three assists) to his name in 29 Eredivisie appearances this season and this form has seen him dubbed a “monster” for his performances on the international stage by journalist Muftawu Nabila Abdulai.

The Champions League participant, who is a versatile operator with his ability to play in five various positions across the midfield and the frontline, also ranks in the 99th percentile for four different statistics among his positional peers playing at similar level.

As per FBref, these include successful take-ons and pass completion, so is clearly proficient in dribbling past his marker and is strong in his link-up play with his fellow teammates, potentially making him the perfect reinforcement for Howe ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.