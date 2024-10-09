Swiftly turning their attention towards 2025 after an underwhelming summer transfer window, Newcastle United and Paul Mitchell are now reportedly keeping tabs on one target who has already found the back of the net at St James' Park.

There's no doubt that the Magpies could do with a successful January transfer window following such a disastrous summer - what Eddie Howe needs is a transfer window to match the quality that his side has shown so far this season. The former Bournemouth boss has guided his side to within two points of the top four after just seven games in a run that has seen them suffer just the one defeat despite not playing their best stuff.

Of course, that run won't stand in the way of Newcastle's frustration after their 0-0 draw against Everton last time out, in which Anthony Gordon saw his penalty saved by former teammate Jordan Pickford, much to the delight of the Toffees support.

With the international break handing those at St James' Park a couple of weeks to ponder such frustration, sporting director Mitchell has seemingly turned his attention towards the transfer window.

According to GiveMeSport, Mitchell is now monitoring Antoine Semenyo ahead of a potential move for Newcastle in the winter window or next summer. The Bournemouth winger has enjoyed an excellent start to the season for the Cherries, picking up where he left off last time out to become the star of the show once again.

Newcastle are well aware of his quality too, given that he scored in a 2-2 draw against the Magpies last season, as Bournemouth escaped St James' Park with a well-earned point thanks to their winger. With Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also reportedly interested in Semenyo, however, Newcastle and Mitchell will have to act fast in pursuit of his signature.

"Strong" Semenyo is a player on the rise

Much like Dominic Solanke did before leaving for Spurs in the summer, Semenyo is quickly making a name for himself on the South Coast and may well earn a big move as a result. So far this season, he's arguably stolen more headlines than ever, having scored three goals and assisted another in just seven Premier League games as a player who only looks likely to get more and more clinical.

Wheeling away in celebration at St James' Park last season, if Newcastle fans aren't aware of Semenyo's quality just yet, then a winter move should certainly give them a better look.

Full of praise for his £50,000-a-week winger, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola told reporters, via the Bournemouth Echo, earlier this season: “Past season, I remember that normally he started from the bench or he played 60, 65 minutes and you could see that he was starting to decline, it’s normal a little bit.

“Now he's staying there, he's finishing strong, the games. I think he's one of the ones also who has played a lot of minutes with the national team and I hope he can keep this level."