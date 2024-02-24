Newcastle United are the most advanced party in the race for a "world class" Serie A player this summer, according to Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta.

The Magpies have been linked with plenty of players since the January transfer window closed, as they look to strengthen their squad at the end of the season following a quiet winter window.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is one individual who has emerged as a possible target for Newcastle, as Eddie Howe contemplates adding to a back-line that has a number of ageing players, including Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn. The France international is capable of thriving at centre-back and right-back.

A move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios has also been mooted, and Adrien Rabiot is also reportedly being looked at as an option in the middle of the park, with the Frenchman out of contract at Juventus this summer.

Everton youngster James Garner is also thought to be a target for Newcastle ahead of the summer window, and the former Manchester United ace is admired by Roy Keane, which is no mean feat.

In terms of a more attacking option, Emile Smith Rowe is seen as an alternative to Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey, with the former struggling to nail down a regular starting berth for Arsenal this season, and potentially eyeing a new challenge.

Speaking to TV Play [via Sport Witness] Trotta claimed that Newcastle are the top option for Chiesa alongside Bayern Munich, should the Italian decide to leave Juventus.

"To date, as we have heard, the discussion on the extension is on standby because Chiesa wants to know and understand the future of the technical guide before making a definitive decision on his future. It is obvious that in the Juventus plans there are two paths, extension or transfer in the summer with a suitable offer. Chiesa has a market abroad in the Premier League with Newcastle in particular, but there is also Bayern Munich. In Serie A, Milan had previously carried out a survey to find out the former Viola’s requests."

Chiesa could be a fantastic signing by Newcastle this summer, possessing so much pedigree when it comes to being an elite wide player in the modern game. The winger was superb at Euro 2020, winning the competition with Italy and scoring twice, while Alessandro Pierini has sung his praises: "He’s world- lass. He has all the ability and desire of a great player. If he improves then he’ll be even better than his father [Enrico]. I have loads of respect for Enrico and all he has done to help Federico come on as a player until now.”

At 26, Chiesa is in and around the peak of his powers, and that shouldn't change for the foreseeable future, and he could add so much firepower to Newcastle's attack, having racked up 50 goal contributions (28 goals and 22 assists) in 115 appearances for Juve.