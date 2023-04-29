Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has told sporting director Dan Ashworth to bring Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Diaby to Newcastle?

The France international arrived at the BayArena back in 2019 and has since gone on to make 165 appearances, becoming a regular feature of Xabi Alonso's first-team, where he's majorly impressed this season as his side's top-performing offensive player and third overall with a match rating of 7.18, which has caught the eye of the northeast hierarchy, but not for the first time.

SportBILD recently reported that the Magpies were keen to strike a deal for the 23-year-old in January, but at the time, the Bundesliga outfit weren't willing to sanction his sale considering that he still has another two years remaining on his contract. The St. James' Park side, however, are now targeting the winger once again, as per the same outlet, and are among the favourites to secure his services, with the player himself even admitting that it's "fun when many clubs are interested in you".

According to Football Insider, Newcastle's sporting director Ashworth and his fellow chiefs have been "instructed" to sign Diaby by Howe, who also wants Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney and Leicester City midfielder James Maddison as part of a triple transfer swoop. The Magpies boss is looking to "prioritise" three "marquee" deals for the targets mentioned, with the trio at the "head" of the club's summer wishlist.

PIF are expected to "prepare" to back their manager in the market, who has highlighted the above candidates as players that can "slot straight into his starting XI and improve it". United's coach has personally "presented" his targets to Ashworth and has "requested" that he "pulls out all the stops" to bring them to St. James'.

Where would Diaby fit in at Newcastle?

Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin has been heavily linked with an exit at the end of the season, so should he depart, Diaby would be the perfect long-term placement having been dubbed a "dangerous" winger by SC Freiburg star Nils Petersen.

The Champions and Europa League participant has clocked up 90 goal contributions (49 goals and 47 assists) in 165 appearances at Bayer Leverkusen and is a real standout performer in the final third. The £38k-per-week ace has recorded 97 shot-creating actions, 82 crosses and 65 shots so far this season, which are higher than any of his teammates, as per FBRef.

Finally, Diaby would bring wonderful versatility to the northeast with his ability to operate in seven various positions, including anywhere across the frontline, which will no doubt be yet another attractive attribute to Howe, so this really is a no-brainer of a deal to complete should the opportunity present itself.