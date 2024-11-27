Amid such an inconsistent season so far, Newcastle United have reportedly moved in an attempt to bring one free agent back to England and have already been given a response.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies looked to have finally turned a corner after drawing at Stamford Bridge and then going as far as defeating Premier League title contenders Arsenal. Yet, one international break later, it was back to square one against West Ham United, who returned to form in their own right by defeating Eddie Howe's side 2-0, courtesy of Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Those at St James' Park will be increasingly desperate for the January transfer window to arrive in a month that could begin to make up for their failure to welcome much-needed reinforcements in the summer.

On that front, the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo have already been linked with a move to Tyneside as Newcastle look to sharpen what has been a blunt attack at times in the current campaign. Before attacking additions, however, the Magpies have reportedly attempted to reinforce their midfield.

According to reports in Spain, Newcastle moved to sign free agent Paul Pogba to welcome the midfielder back to English football and the Magpies viewed him as a key player. However, they have already been rejected by the 31-year-old, who can return to playing in 2025 and may choose to head towards the Saudi Pro League.

Set to return from suspension in March after an appeal saw his ban reduced, Pogba - as ever - will be one to watch. Despite not playing for almost a year, the former Manchester United midfielder remains a World Cup winner and a talented one at that. The age-old question would, of course, be whether or not Howe or whichever manager welcomes Pogba into their side - can unlock his best form.

"Complete" Pogba could have replaced Longstaff

Fresh from suspension or not, signing a player of Pogba's calibre on a free deal will prove to be the ultimate bargain for whoever manages to get the deal done in the coming months. And whilst it currently seems unlikely that the Frenchman changes his mind regarding a move to Newcastle, there's no doubt that he'd complete a stunning midfield three at St James' Park.

Stepping in alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, Pogba could complete a midfield worthy of a place in the Premier League's top four - especially at his very best.

No man has seen Pogba's best form more than France manager Didier Deschamps, who told the media as relayed by Goal at Euro 2020: “Paul is a complete midfielder. He has that quality of passing, it's part of his game.

"You have to have the right movement. He has a fairly free role. He is not limited on the offensive aspect, his position can change, it depends on the placement and movement of other players.”

For now, however, Newcastle's dream midfield will have to remain a fantasy rather than becoming an exciting reality in what could have taken Howe's side up another level or two.