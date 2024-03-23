Newcastle United have struggled with squad depth this campaign, with Eddie Howe's side often looking depleted in certain key areas.

Players such as Nick Pope and Joelinton have both suffered long-term injury problems, with the pair spending extended spells out on the sidelines.

Subsequently, the likes of Martin Dubravka and Lewis Miley have benefitted with the pair receiving more minutes than anticipated in the Premier League this season.

However, the lack of squad depth has seen the Magpies drop down the league, with Howe's side occupying tenth place in England's top flight.

The club still employ some players who haven't played for the club in multiple years, with one player in particular still earning a sizeable amount given his lack of impact for the Magpies.

Isaac Hayden's stats for Newcastle United

After coming through Arsenal's Hale End academy, midfielder Isaac Hayden joined Newcastle for £2.6m back in the summer of 2016, with the youngster signing on a five-year deal.

He became a consistent figure in the Magpies' squad over the next four years, featuring 67 times for the club in all competitions during his first two years at St James' Park.

His playtime would decrease gradually over the next couple of years after the emergence of players like Joelinton, who, despite signing as a striker, dropped deeper and claimed a spot in the Magpies' midfield.

It was the 2021/22 campaign in which Hayden last featured for Howe's side, making 14 appearances in the Premier League, with his last coming in the 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City in December 2021 - before suffering an injury that would cut his season short.

He didn't feature for the remainder of the campaign, with Hayden being shipped out on loan three times since the club's huge investment following the takeover of the Saudi PIF.

He spent last season on loan at Norwich City in the Championship, before moving to Standard Liege for the first half of the current campaign.

Hayden would complete another Championship loan move in January, with the 29-year-old joining relegation-threatened QPR until the end of the season.

How much Isaac Hayden earns in 2024

The midfielder signed a new contract with the Magpies back in 2020, running until at least 2026 - with the club making a huge error in giving the 6 foot 2 dud a contract of that length.

Hayden's new deal saw him earning a reported £22k-per-week, a hefty amount for a player who was only utilised as a squad player before his knee injury.

Wage Burners Football FanCast's Wage Burners series explores the salaries of the modern-day game.

He's yet to make a real impact with QPR, with Hayden making nine appearances for the West London club. His stint in the Championship has proven he's no longer a player that the Magpies need, with the club needing to clear his wages off the bill.

His weekly wage of £22k-per-week is 340% more than current Newcastle midfielder Miley, with the 17-year-old only earning a reported £5k-per-week despite signing a new deal in January.

The youngster has made 17 Premier League appearances this campaign, with it looking as if the playmaker has a huge future ahead of him.

The club need to find a way to get rid of Hayden this summer, with the 29-year-old seemingly past his best and having no future at the club.