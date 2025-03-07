Newcastle United are just over a week away from the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Liverpool await.

What should be a joyous occasion has been tainted by a slew of setbacks, casting Eddie Howe's squad back into a depleted state that makes life difficult indeed given the calibre of opposition.

Still, the sixth-place Magpies are one of the most dangerous teams in Europe on their day. If Newcastle can make it a successful finish to the campaign, it would help immensely going into the 2025/26 campaign.