Newcastle United have been very active in the transfer market in recent seasons after being given a large sum of money to invest in the playing squad after the takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) back in 2021.

The investment has allowed the club to rapidly progress under boss Eddie Howe, with the club able to recruit some top-quality talent at St James' Park.

Players such as Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have impressed and undoubtedly improved the Magpies' squad, with their performances last season helping the club qualify for the Champions League - an unthinkable achievement given their 11th-placed finish in 2021/22.

However, despite the huge investment of over £420m, the club have struggled massively with squad depth, with the Magpies' league position taking a hit as a result.

The Magpies currently sit in tenth place, 16 points off the top four, with the prospect of a second consecutive season of European football at St James' highly unlikely.

Despite the injuries, one player has remained fit but has failed to replicate his good form from last campaign, with the talent looking well past his best in recent weeks.

Dan Burn's stats for Newcastle in 2023/24

Newcastle-born defender Dan Burn was one of the first additions following the PIF takeover, with the 6 foot 6 defender having an immediate impact at St James' Park.

Despite his huge frame, he was mainly utilised as a left-back last season for Howe as the club finished fourth in the Premier League. He impressed with his defensive abilities, but it appears as though he's been found out by most opposition.

He's still produced some impressive stats during the 2023/24 campaign, despite his below-par performances in recent weeks. Burn ranks within the top 2% and 5% for aerials won and clearances respectively, among his peers across the Premier League.

However, his lack of pace and energy down the left-hand side is an area of concern for Howe when faced with quick wingers, as demonstrated against Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga...

With the likes of youngsters Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento waiting for their opportunity, boss Howe should look to utilise the duo more, with the pair both more suited to a full-back role than the £55k-per-week defender.

Dan Burn's market value in 2024

After joining the club for £13m from Brighton and Hove Albion back in January 2022, Burn's market value has dropped significantly since, with the 31-year-old now only worth £9m, as per Transfermarkt.

His value is far lower than fellow Magpies player Jacob Murphy, for instance, with the 29-year-old valued at £13m despite only featuring 11 times in England's top flight so far this season.

Given Burn's recent form, it's no surprise to see his value take a hit as a result, with the defender unlikely to increase his price tag given his age and recent displays.

His contract expires in June next year, with the defender, who will be 33 when it expires, unlikely to be offered a new deal with Howe's side looking to give youngsters Livramento and Hall more games to allow them to progress at St James'.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the worldwide astronomical rises and falls of player transfer values.

The club should look to offload him in the summer whilst they can still receive a fee for him. It might not see the Magpies recoup anywhere near the £13m they paid for him, but it would prevent them losing him on a free transfer next summer.

He's currently halting the progression of multiple youngsters at St James', with the club needing to operate in a heartless manner to fight for a Champions League spot next season.