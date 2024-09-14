Newcastle United are ready to return to Premier League action, travelling to Molineux on Sunday to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With a frustrating summer behind them, the Magpies have started the campaign on strong footing, with seven points from nine available and a fifth-placed spot in the standings.

The road ahead is long and winding, and Newcastle need to build a strong run of form to restore their place among Europe's elite. Wolves have not had the best of starts to the term but are coherent and resilient, and will present a tough test.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle had enjoyed the time off as international action took to the forefront, with Howe working on developing his side's cohesion and fluency.

Fabian Schar is available again after suspension in a big boost given that Sven Botman and Jamal Lascelles' long-term injuries continue.

Howe has a newfound abundance of options to pick from, and he will hope that the woes of last season are gone. One of the main questions heading into Sunday's clash is whether Sandro Tonali will be handed a starting berth, but he definitely should.

Why Howe must unleash Sandro Tonali

Tonali has made his return to Newcastle action this season, receiving his first slice of action during the second-round Carabao Cup victory over Nottingham Forest and coming off the bench during the emphatic win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Having been suspended for ten months for breaches relating to betting in October 2023, last summer's £55m signing from AC Milan has endured a testing point in his career, but brings style and technical flair to the Magpies' centre and could be vital in unlocking a gritty Wolves defensive block.

Described as "incredibly gifted" by manager Roberto Mancini, the Italy international is a creative and enterprising midfielder who can seamlessly shift into a more defensive frame of mind, and he could be the perfect counterbalance to Bruno Guimaraes.

Tonali: Nations League Performances (09/24) Stats vs France (3-1 win) vs Israel (2-1 win) Minutes played 90' 90' Goals 0 0 Assists 1 0 Touches 58 54 Shots (on target) 0 (0) 1 (1) Accurate passes 32/46 (70%) 37/41 (90%) Key passes 2 0 Dribbles (completed) 0 (0) 1 (1) Tackles 3 2 Interceptions 1 2 Ground duels (won) 7 (5) 5 (4) Stats via Sofascore

Tonali might even prove to be more effective than Joelinton in the engine room, with his precision and patience allowing him to unlock the Old Gold defence.

Joelinton is a raging bull of a midfielder, repackaged as a robust central figure after initially struggling as a striker at St. James' Park. There's much to like about the Brazilian but he's erratic and has only won 38% of his ground duels this season, as per Sofascore, also counting his blessings after escaping a red card when pulling back former Cherries goalkeeper Neto last month.

Tonali demonstrated over the international break that he has the steeliness and interchangeability to adapt to the situation, and he must be unleashed tomorrow, helping his side toward the upper echelons of the Premier League.