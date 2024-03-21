Newcastle United's rapid rise under the ownership of the Saudi Public Investment Fund has been nothing short of remarkable, but it has come with some consequences.

The board have heavily backed manager Eddie Howe, with the Magpies spending upwards of £400m since the takeover in January 2021 - a dangerous strategy given the Premier League's strict FFP and PSR rules.

Everton and Nottingham Forest are just two sides that have been charged with breaching the regulations in recent months, with the clubs receiving six and four-point deductions respectively.

The Magpies are said to be marginal with what they can spend after their £73.4m loss for the financial year of 2022/23, with the club potentially having to move players on before signing anyone this summer.

Howe's side have previously parted with fan-favourites in the past, with Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood both departing St James' Park to join Forest to raise funds and clear money off the wage bill.

However, there's another player on the Magpies' books who needs to be let go, despite his long-standing affiliation with the club.

Paul Dummett's stats at Newcastle United

If you're looking for a modern-day Newcastle hero, look no further than defender Paul Dummett, who has spent his entire professional career at St James' Park, bar two loan spells away from the club as a youngster.

He joined the club's academy in 2000 as a nine-year-old, before developing through the club's academy - even becoming the U21s and reserve team captain.

The centre-back eventually got his first taste of professional football, with two loan spells at Gateshead and St Mirren during 2012/13, with the youngster making 40 appearances over the two spells - a period that would propel him into the Magpies' first-team setup.

The 2013/14 campaign was his breakout season at St James', with the then 22-year-old making 26 appearances, including 18 in the Premier League, where he scored his first goal for his boyhood club against Liverpool.

Dummett would remain a key player within the Newcastle squad for the next seven seasons, with the hometown hero sticking with the club during their relegation to the Championship during the 2015/16 campaign.

During those seven seasons, the defender amassed 170 league appearances, being an integral part of the club during some of the tough years in England's top flight.

However, since the 2020/21 season, Dummett has struggled with injuries - that, coupled with the takeover and investment, has seen him drop dramatically down the pecking order under Magpies boss Howe.

How much Paul Dummett earns at Newcastle United

As per Sportrac, defender Dummett earns £35k-per-week, a figure that is seven times more than youngster Lewis Miley who only earns a reported £5k-per-week despite his new contract earlier this year.

Wage Burners Football FanCast's Wage Burners series explores the salaries of the modern-day game.

Miley has been one of the best players at the club this term, bursting onto the scene as a spritely 17-year-old. The teenager has been an irremovable object in the Toon side, playing 17 times in the league and notably starring against PSG in Champions League action, hailed as "excellent" during the game by Ally McCoist. For that, he surely deserves to earn more than Dummett.

Even though the now 32-year-old is undoubtedly a hero at St James' Park, his wage certainly doesn't reflect his place in the Magpies' side, with the defender only making four Premier League appearances in the last three seasons.

Paul Dummett's last five PL appearances Date Opponent Minutes played 25/11/2023 Chelsea 4 13/02/2022 Aston Villa 45 22/01/2022 Leeds United 63 15/01/2022 Watford 90 23/05/2021 Fulham 90 Stats via Transfermarkt.

He's unfortunately been a victim of the club's recent success, with the defender no longer at the level that the club are, with the Magpies looking to push on to regain a Champions League place in 2024/25.

With Newcastle's finances also looking touch and go ahead of the end of the next financial year, by not renewing Dummett's contract, which expires in June, it could save the club just short of £2m a year.

It will be a sad day for all Magpies supporters when the day does come, but football is a cutthroat business, and it's a ruthless industry with tough decisions having to be made on players such as Dummett.