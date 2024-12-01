Back to the drawing board. In 2022/23, Newcastle United were in their heyday under Eddie Howe, but for a host of reasons, haven't been able to kick on and find themselves needing more after yet another Premier League setback.

Crystal Palace were the better team at Selhurst Park, limiting Newcastle to one off-target shot and unleashing 16 of their own. xG (expected goals) is hardly the defining factor in assessing a contest's flow, but the hosts produced 1.76 xG, whereas United mustered a measly 0.04 xG via Sofascore through Joelinton's blocked shot.

If a single match was a personification of Newcastle's struggles, this one would be a fitting emblem. Goals are in short supply and creativity is more so. It was ironic that Marc Guehi, fiercely pursued by the Toon this summer, would turn into his own net to give Newcastle the lead, their sole attacking move of significance across the affair.

But irony's a fickle thing, and Guehi put in a commanding defensive display and responded with an assist for Daniel Munoz's last-gasp equaliser, meaning the Magpies are tenth and could be lower still before the day is up.

Newcastle - Remaining Fixtures 2024 Date Competition Opponent 04/12/24 Premier League Liverpool (H) 07/12/24 Premier League Brentford (A) 14/12/24 Premier League Leicester (H) 18/12/24 Carabao Cup Brentford (H) 21/12/24 Premier League Ipswich (A) 26/12/24 Premier League Aston Villa (H) 30/12/24 Premier League Man United (A)

Howe needs to tinker away to recentre his outfit's fluency, and though changes are needed up front, Tino Livramento failed to bring it all together on the defensive right flank.

Tino Livramento's performance vs Palace

He wasn't the worst player on the field, but Livramento didn't enjoy his finest performance. The Shields Gazette acknowledged the right-back's willingness to get forward but rebuked his lack of quality on the ball and fragility in several defensive moments.

He was handed a 5/10 match score, which is probably about right.

Newcastle signed Southampton's talented prospect in a deal worth £40m, and while there have been ups and downs, Livramento is patently one of the prized young full-backs in English football and, recently 22, has a wide expanse of growth still to be crossed.

This was evident in south London, with Livramento being dribbled past twice and losing six of his 11 contested duels, as per Sofascore.

Pared down, neither of these metrics is particularly damning, but it's telling that he failed to make a single key pass, hardly helping Newcastle in their desperate quest to restore some control in creative phases.

Premier League: Fewest Big Chances Created (24/25) League Rank Club Played BCC 16th Newcastle 13 16 16= Leicester 13 16 18th West Ham 13 18 19th Everton 12 16 19= Southampton 13 16 Stats via Premier League *accurate prior to Sunday 01/12/24 fixtures

The Toon's lack of playmaking success this season, compared to last, is rather damning, however, and very much indicative of Newcastle's struggles.

Oh sure, Anthony Gordon needs to do more, playmaking is negligible in the centre of the field and the Magpies' failure to sign a right winger is biting at them, but when Kieran Trippier is sat waiting in the wings, it's perhaps time for Howe to unleash his veteran once again. It might bear dividends.

Howe must boldly unleash Kieran Trippier

Curiously, Newcastle ranked joint-second for big chances created (97) in the Premier League last term, level with champions Manchester City. The fact that Newcastle more-or-less have the same parts is more curious still but perhaps comments on the rust that is spreading across a squad crying out for some fresh inspiration.

Newcastle are bound to target impactful attacking additions in 2025, with recent reports even suggesting that Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo is on the winter radar.

However, the intervening December period cannot be allowed to sprout rotten results; while Newcastle have been out of sorts, they are only four points behind third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion and could easily spring back into the ascendency with a winter purple patch.

Easier said than done. Fluidity simply isn't there, and that's why Trippier must start going forward. The 34-year-old was nearly sold in the summer but has remained at St. James' Park. He has played just six minutes of Premier League football in two months, but having recovered from a hamstring injury will be desperate to make his mark.

You have to say, his ball-playing skills could have been utilised against a resilient Eagles backline. As per FBref, the £120k-per-week veteran ranked among the top 1% of full-backs in the Premier League last season for assists, the top 2% for passes attempted, the top 4% for shot-creating actions and the top 5% for progressive passes per 90.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Given that not only has the Magpies' creative wellspring dried up, but their possession has dropped from a 52.5% average to a 49.5% average, as per FBref, you could surmise that Trippier's reintroduction could have an effect on United and their purchase in passing transitions.

Moreover, Trippier, who has been one of the harbingers of the new era upon joining from Atletico Madrid for a £12m fee in early January 2022, is not as defensively disastrous as he is depicted, for he succeeded with 56% of his ground duels last term and averaged two tackles per game, as per Sofascore.

Recent reports suggest that Newcastle are willing to accept offers for their skipper in January, with his high wages and reduced role not quite justifying his place in the first-team squad any longer.

Why don't we shelve that for the upcoming month, or perhaps even until the end of the campaign? Trippier is one of the finest playmakers in the Premier League - and don't Newcastle need some inspiration in that regard?