Newcastle United have enjoyed a period of success under current boss Eddie Howe, with their achievements in recent times nothing short of remarkable after a turbulent few years which saw the club narrowly avoid relegation to the Championship.

Since Howe's appointment in 2021, he's dragged the Magpies away from potential danger and transformed the side after the takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, resulting in a fourth-placed Premier League finish last season.

The takeover has allowed for high-profile players such as Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman, with the trio the spine of Howe's impressive Magpies side.

The Saudi's huge investment allowed the club to compete in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years - unthinkable when Howe took over with the Magpies looking perilously close to relegation back to the second tier.

However, not all the investment has been spent wisely, with one player being a real disappointment after his permanent arrival at St James' Park.

Matt Targett's stats at Newcastle United

After originally joining the club on loan from Aston Villa in January 2022, left-back Matt Targett impressed with the club deciding to make the deal permanent for £15m in June 2022.

However, the former Southampton defender has failed to replicate the form that saw the club sign him permanently, with Targett only making 20 appearances in the two seasons since his permanent arrival on Tyneside.

This season, the 28-year-old has only made three starts in the Premier League, with Targett being the third-choice left-back behind the likes of Dan Burn and Tino Livramento.

Since his permanent arrival at the club 21 months ago, Targett's market value has decreased from £15m to just £8.5m - a drop of 43% with it expected to drop further in the months ahead.

The 28-year-old agreed a four-year deal, with the former Villa man having a deal at the Magpies until the summer of 2026, with the club needing to move him on this summer to save some money from their wage bill.

How much Matt Targett earns at Newcastle United

Targett is remarkably the Magpies' fourth-highest earner, with the left-back currently earning around £100k-per-week.

The defender earns more than midfielder Joelinton, who earns £85k-per-week, with the 28-year-old only behind Guimaraes, Kieran Tripper and Isak in terms of the club's highest-paid players. That's a rather staggering fact when you consider the contentious debate surrounding the Brazilian's future, with a new deal yet to be signed.

Newcastle's highest-paid players 1. Bruno Guimaraes £160k-p/w 2. Kieran Trippier £120k-p/w 3. Alexander Isak £120k-p/w 4. Matt Targett £100k-p/w 5. Sven Botman £90k-p/w 6. Joelinton £85k-p/w Stats via Capology

Since his permanent arrival, he's earned £10.1m in wages alone, with Targett still set to receive another £15.6m should he see out the remaining two years of his deal at St James' Park.

Given his current playing time under Howe, the club should seriously try to move the defender on during the summer transfer window in order to free up funds elsewhere within the playing squad.

With the club marginal with what they can spend on players due to potential FFP breaches, Targett's weekly wage would go a long way to ensuring the club are on course to stay within the Premier League's rules.