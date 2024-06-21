Newcastle United’s injury issues at centre-back over the last couple of months have been well documented, with boss Eddie Howe looking to strengthen the position during the summer transfer window.

Long-term injuries to the likes of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, will see the pair miss up to nine months after suffering ACL injuries, with the Magpies’ defence looking light of bodies.

However, Howe has already started to combat the issue, signing Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer from fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, but it’s critical that the club continue to pursue other options if they are to regain European football next season.

Numerous names such as Ousmane Diomande and Mario Hermoso have both been touted with a move to Tyneside in recent weeks, with no movement on either deal as yet.

The club have also recently been credited with an interest in another talent, but Howe’s side will need to act quickly if they are to secure his services, especially considering his recent performance at the ongoing European Championships in Germany.

Newcastle must reignite interest in £50m talent

Over the last couple of weeks, Newcastle have been reportedly battling Arsenal for the signature of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

The Englishman played a key role in Oliver Glasner’s transformation of the Eagles during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, making 25 appearances - and captaining the side for the vast majority of his outings.

His excellent form in the Premier League caught the attention of England boss Gareth Southgate, who decided to call the 23-year-old up to his squad for the Euros - a decision that has been a superb one by the under-fire coach.

He’s subsequently started the first two outings, starring in both, with last night’s display his best to date, which could see his £50m valuation skyrocket.

Guehi’s stats against Denmark for England

Although it’s been a disappointing start to the competition for England, a couple of players have stood out, demonstrating their quality despite the below-par performances produced by the majority of the squad.

Guehi is one who has been consistently dominant at the back, preventing Southgate’s side from embarrassing results against Serbia and Denmark.

His display alongside John Stones at the back last night was by far his best at the tournament so far, with the Palace star going from strength to strength on the international stage, receiving an 8/10 match rating from the Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick.

In his 90-minute display, Guehi managed to complete 47 passes at a completion rate of 90%, whilst also producing an excellent display out of possession in a game where England failed to impress once more.

Guehi's stats against Denmark for Euro 2024 Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Passes completed 47/52 (90%) Clearances 3 Interceptions 2 Tackles 1 Duels won 4/7 (57%) Stats via SofaScore

He made three clearances, two interceptions, winning a singular tackle but also winning 57% of the duels he contested, leading journalist Matt Law to describe the defender as “outstanding”.

It was a magnificent display from Guehi, with Newcastle desperately needing to push on in their attempts to sign the 23-year-old if they are to mount another European push next season.

They could land one of England's leading players - so far - at the Euros and put a statement out to the rest of the contenders for the top four next season by bringing him to St. James' Park.