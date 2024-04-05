Under current manager Eddie Howe, Newcastle United have made enormous strides over the past 18 months, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

After the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquired the Magpies in 2021, the team was able to progress from relegation hopefuls to a regular contender in Europe thanks to their substantial investment.

However, business has not always been smooth sailing, as despite the successful additions such as the likes of Kieran Trippier, there have also been some questionable buys - including the £25m spent on Chris Wood, who departed just a year later after only scoring five goals.

The club also made numerous mistakes under the previous ownership of the much-maligned Mike Ashley, with the club allowing one player to depart St James' too soon - the former Magpie going on to have a successful career all over Europe.

Florian Thauvin's stats for Newcastle

After joining the Magpies for a fee in the region of £13m from Marseille in the summer of 2015, French forward Florian Thauvin arrived on Tyneside with a lot of potential.

The attacker failed to make a positive impact for the Magpies, however, only making 16 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

However, in the Premier League, Thauvin failed to register any goals or provide any assists. His only goal for the club came in the League Cup against Northampton Town - with the winger proving to be a disappointment despite his relatively hefty fee.

Thauvin rejoined Marseille on loan in January, just six months after permanently joining Newcastle. He would eventually move back to France, signing for his former side permanently just two years after he departed the club.

The £9.8m deal that saw the attacker return to Ligue 1 meant Newcastle lost just over £3m on the Frenchman in just two years - with the deal a complete disaster for both parties.

Florian Thauvin's stats in 2023/24

After departing the Magpies permanently in 2017, the winger has gone on to have a very successful career in France, scoring 46 times in three seasons for the former European Cup winners, with the now 31-year-old cementing himself in Marseille's history.

However, he departed the French side in 2021, joining Mexican side Tigres on a free transfer, but after just eight goals in two seasons, he left the club for a move back to European football.

He joined Italian side Udinese in 2022, with Thauvin having an average first campaign, but has excelled once more in Serie A during 2023/24.

The "unbelievable" talent, as dubbed by former teammate Moussa Sissoko, has managed to score five times in the league this season - a tally that is two more than current Magpies winger Miguel Almiron.

Given his brilliant goalscoring record away from St James' Park, Newcastle might have jumped the gun in selling Thauvin - who typically operates as a left-footed right-winger like Almiron - with his impressive figures potentially bolstering the club's already impressive attack.

He may have endured a torrid first six months at the club, but it was no way near enough time for a player to move and settle into a foreign country, with the likes of Marseille and Udinese the eventual beneficiaries.