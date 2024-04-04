Newcastle United have failed to match the performances of last campaign that saw the club reach the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

Eddie Howe's side have struggled massively with injuries during the current season, with the likes of Sven Botman and Callum Wilson missing for large parts, with the club's league position suffering as a result.

The club are currently a sizeable distance from the Premier League's top four with just eight games remaining until the end of the season - enduring a noticeable drop off from last season's highs.

The Magpies have also failed to score as many goals this season, with Howe's side lacking quality at both ends due to their current injury problems.

However, they could've kept hold of one former Newcastle youngster, with the forward managing to find some tremendous form over the last couple of years.

Adam Armstrong's stats since leaving Newcastle

Forward Adam Armstrong enjoyed a steady start to life in the Championship with Blackburn during the 2018/19 season, scoring five and assisting five in his first permanent season away from St James'.

After his first campaign at Ewood Park, the former Newcastle youngster never looked back, scoring 16 times in 46 games - with Armstrong the joint-sixth top scorer in the division.

However, in 2020/21, he bagged 28 Championship goals that season, a tally only bettered by another former Newcastle youngster in Ivan Toney, and saw Southampton fork out £15m for his signature - with Armstrong back in the Premier League just three years after his permanent departure from the Magpies.

It's safe to say he struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League during his first two campaigns at St Mary's with the striker only managing to find the net four times in his 53 top-flight appearances for the Saints.

However, after relegation at the end of last season, the now 27-year-old is full of confidence, with Armstrong enjoying his best-ever campaign in terms of goal contributions.

In his 38 Championship games under Russell Martin this season, the striker has scored 20 times whilst laying on 11 assists for his teammates - with the forward boasting the most combined goals and assists of any player in the Championship with 31.

Armstrong since leaving Newcastle in 2018 Season (Club) Games Goals 2018/19 (Blackburn) 44 5 2019/20 (Blackburn) 46 16 2020/21 (Blackburn) 40 28 2021/22 (Southampton) 23 2 2022/23 (Southampton) 30 2 2023/24 (Southampton) 38 20 Stats via Transfermarkt

Adam Armstrong's market value in 2024

Six years after leaving the Magpies, striker Armstrong, according to Transfermarkt, now has a market value of £13.7m - a huge increase of 685% from the £1.7m the club sold him for.

His tally of 73 goals in six seasons would be a huge help to Howe's side, with the 27-year-old potentially being a solid backup to current Magpies forward Alexander Isak.

The attacking "warrior" - as hailed by Saints boss Martin - would easily be second-choice at St James'. With fellow striker Wilson now aged 32 and struggling with injuries, the club might regret getting rid of Armstrong at such a young age, especially when the 27-year-old is about to enter his prime.

There's no denying he's failed to live up to expectations in the Premier League during his career, but after his impressive season for Southampton in the Championship, it could finally be the time when he makes a mark in the world's greatest division.