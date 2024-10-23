Newcastle United supporters will forever be grateful to the Saudi PIF for transforming their club in recent years, allowing for a generation of supporters to be a part of memories to last a lifetime.

They took over from former owner Mike Ashley, providing huge investment into the playing squad, splashing over £400m since the takeover at the end of 2021.

In the years that followed, the Magpies have since featured in the Champions League, hosting some of Europe’s elite at St James’ Park, including the likes of PSG and AC Milan.

However, they’ve been unable to reach the heights they achieved during that European campaign, struggling in the Premier League of late - the first real challenge of Eddie Howe’s tenure on Tyneside.

His side currently sit ninth in the Premier League, losing the most recent outing against Brighton, despite managing a total of 21 shots at goal on Saturday afternoon.

Their recent lacklustre performances could be down to the poor recruitment during the recent summer window, which failed to go as many would’ve hoped for given the rumours around potential incomings.

Newcastle’s summer transfer window in 2024

After narrowly missing out on all forms of European football last season, the fanbase expected numerous new additions to help bolster Howe’s squad and give them the best possible chance for the current campaign.

However, the window was largely different to many hoped, signing just four players, many of who were way below the quality expected before the transfer window.

John Ruddy arrived on a free transfer from Birmingham City to provide cover in the goalkeeping department, unlikely to ever feature for the first-team.

William Osula joined from recently relegated Sheffield United for a fee in the region of £15m, mainly brought in as a player for the future, unlikely to make an immediate impact ahead of the likes of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson on Tyneside.

Lloyd Kelly was the defensive option brought in by Howe, moving on a free transfer from fellow Premier League side Bournemouth - reuniting the pair after their stint together at the Cherries multiple years ago.

However, for large periods of the window, it looked as though Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi would be the Magpies’ marquee signing for the transfer window, submitting four separate bids for the England international.

After failing to agree a deal with the Eagles, despite have been willing to pay up to £65m, a move never materialised - leading to Howe’s side pulling out of negotiations without securing an alternative during the closing stages of the window.

Undoubtedly, the failure to secure a deal for Guehi was a disappointment to Howe and the fanbase, but the window was made even worse with the departure of one young star.

Yankuba Minteh’s move away from Newcastle

After his sensational loan spell at Feyenoord last season which saw him register 11 goals and five assists, winger Yankuba Minteh was a player that generated huge excitement amongst the fanbase about his potential impact on the club’s first-team.

However, the Gambian would unfortunately never get his opportunity with the Magpies due to issues way beyond his or the manager’s control.

The huge spending since the Saudi PIF takeover meant that the Magpies were dangerously close to breaching the Premier League’s PSR rules, which could’ve led to a ten-point deduction.

The hierarchy could’ve kept hold of Minteh and risked the breach which may have allowed them to finally end their hunt for a new right-sided attacker, but instead, the safe option was the preferred one for the owners.

A frantic period before the June 30th deadline ensued, which led to Minteh eventually completing a £33m move to Brighton, a fantastic deal considering he never kicked a ball for the Magpies’ first team.

However, his talent is evident, as demonstrated already this campaign for the Seagulls, registering two goal contributions in his first five starts on the South Coast - rubbing salt into the wounds of Newcastle supporters as to what they could’ve had.

The young winger wasn’t the only talent who was sacrificed during the recent summer window, with the other deal arguably having a greater impact on the supporters.

The former Newcastle star who’s starred since leaving

Academy star Elliot Anderson was a huge beneficiary of the club’s injury issues last season, featuring 26 times in all competitions - becoming a regular under Howe after his emergence the season prior.

The 21-year-old failed to score but did register two assists, capturing the hearts of many on Tyneside for his quality and versatility, starring in a variety of different roles to fill the gaps left by his injured teammates.

No one could’ve anticipated a potential departure for the youngster over the summer, but given their PSR limitations, a deal for his departure emerged out of nowhere, to the displeasure of many.

Anderson joined Nottingham Forest in a £35m deal, with goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos moving in the other direction for a reported £20m - banking the Magpies a huge sum in their battle to stay within the PSR limits.

However, whilst it allowed them to comply with the strict terms, it saw them part ways with an academy star who had a huge future at St James’ - but his recent form will make his sale even more difficult to come to terms with.

Newcastle United's top five most expensive departures Player Fee 1) Elliot Anderson £35m = Andy Carroll £35m 2) Yankuba Minteh £33m 3) Moussa Sissoko £30m = Ayoze Perez £30m Stats via Transfermarkt

The midfielder has been crucial for Nuno Espírito Santo in recent weeks, earning the club’s Player of the Month award for August and subsequently earning him an England U21 call-up.

Anderson’s call-up has seen him star on the international stage, starting the recent victory against Azerbaijan, scoring his first goal for his country, while claiming the Player of the Match award.

He produced his best display for Forest in the recent 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, with his mazy dribbling catching the eye, especially that of commentator Alan Smith.

During the commentary, the former Arsenal star claimed that he was producing runs “like Lionel Messi”, running rings around one-time Magpies target Guehi at the City Ground.

Given his recent performances for club and country, almost all Newcastle fans will wish the hierarchy took the risk of a point deduction to allow them to keep hold of the aforementioned stars.

Anderson, in particular, has taken his game to the next level, with Howe and the supporters having to sit back and reminisce over what could’ve been for the youngster on Tyneside.