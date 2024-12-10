Since Newcastle United were bought by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in October 2021, the Magpies have not been shy with their spending. They have spent millions of pounds on new players to help build Eddie Howe a squad capable of challenging for the highest honour, although things have yet to work that way so far.

The North East side have reached the Carabao Cup final and qualified for the Champions League in that time. With that being said, missing out on European qualification last season was a blow, despite the fact it was somewhat unlucky.

However, it is hard to argue that the squad has not been improved with all the money that has been spent.

Newcastle’s most expensive signings under Saudi ownership

The Magpies smashed their club-record signing in August 2022 to bring striker Alexander Isak to St James’ Park from Spanish side Real Sociedad, paying £63m. It is fair to say that the Swede has been a success at the club despite his injury issues.

The 25-year-old, who has also played for Borussia Dortmund, has an impressive record for the Magpies. Isak has scored 42 times and has eight assists in 82 appearances for the club, with six goals to his name in the Premier League this season.

Howe’s side also brought expansive Italian midfielder Sandor Tonali to the club from Serie A giants AC Milan. He cost £55m, and although he missed a year due to a gambling suspension, he has impressed in his 27 appearances so far.

Another impactful signing in midfield was that of Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian midfielder cost Newcastle £40m and has revolutionised the centre of the park for Howe. He has 17 goals and 19 assists in 125 games, but also brings leadership, and has captained the club 15 times this term.

Despite all the money they have spent, things have not always been so easy for the North East side. A few years ago, their record signing was Miguel Almiron, who cost far less and has not quite lived up to expectations.

Almiron’s Newcastle career

Paraguayan winger Almiron made the move to St James’ Park from the MLS, leaving Atlanta United to join Newcastle in the 2029 winter window.

At the time, his £21m fee was the Magpies' most expensive transfer ever, beating the £16m they paid Real Madrid to sign Michael Owen in 2005. Almrion’s record was exceeded just months later by the £40m they paid Hoffenheim to sign Joelinton.

When the 30-year-old winger signed for Newcastle almost six years ago, he received high praise from club legend and all-time Premier League top goalscorer Alan Shearer. He explained the winger would be “absolutely loved” by Magpies fans:

“It [Newcastle breaking their transfer record] has been a long time coming [14 years]. It is what the fans have wanted and what the club has needed. He [Miguel Almiron] is at a brilliant football club and if he can do well there he will be absolutely loved. Hopefully it won’t take him long before he can get in the team and start showing the fans what he can do.”

Well, whether or not that is the case, only a Newcastle supporter could answer. However, Almiron’s record in those famous Black and White stripes leaves a little to be desired. He has played 217 games for the club, scoring 30 goals and grabbing 12 assists in that time.

The winger’s best season at St James’ Park came in 2022/23. In the Premier League, Almiron scored 11 goals, over a third of his entire tally, and grabbed two assists.

He went through a phenomenal purple patch that season in the weeks just before the break for the 2022 World Cup, scoring seven goals and grabbing an assist in eight games.

Almiron pre-2022 World Cup form Opposition Venue Result Goals Assists Fulham Away 4-1 win 2 0 Brentford Home 5-1 win 1 0 Man United Away 0-0 0 0 Everton Home 1-0 win 1 0 Spurs Away 2-1 win 1 0 Aston Villa Home 4-0 win 1 0 Southampton Away 4-1 win 1 0 Chelsea Home 1-0 win 0 1 Stats from Transfermarkt

However, that has been as good as it has gotten for the Paraguay winger. Almiron has seen his involvement under Howe reduce over time, and can barely get a look in this term. He has played just six times in the Premier League in 2024/25, a total of 119 minutes which equates to 1.3 full 90-minute games.

It is certainly frustrating that Almiron’s career at St James’ Park has tanked. Reports in November suggest he will be able to leave the club in the winter window, six years after he joined, and it certainly makes sense.

The Magpies can look to recoup some of their original transfer fee on Almiron and strengthen out wide. They have recently been linked with exciting young winger Johan Bakayoko, and the money from selling Almiron could be reinvested in the Belgian, as Howe’s side make another push to qualify for Europe.