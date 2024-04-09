Newcastle United's injury troubles have been well documented in recent months, with Eddie Howe's side suffering from multiple long-term absentees throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Jamaal Lascelles is the latest player to join the Magpies' extended injury list after suffering an ACL rupture during the sensational 4-3 comeback win over West Ham United just a couple of weeks ago.

He joins the likes of Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Joelinton, who are currently on the sidelines after suffering their own injuries, with the latter two potentially returning towards the end of the campaign.

However, another Magpies first-team player remains sidelined with the club potentially needing to cash in on him given his recent record with injuries.

Callum Wilson's stats in 2023/24

Striker Callum Wilson has often had to settle as Newcastle's second-choice option behind Alexander Isak, understandable given the Swede's record of 19 goals in all competitions so far this campaign.

The former Bournemouth forward has only featured 22 times this season and just twice in 2024, managing to score on eight occasions, in a term that has been plagued with injuries.

Wilson has suffered four separate injuries since 2023/24 commenced back in August, which has seen him miss large parts of the campaign.

He's been sidelined by two different hamstring issues, whilst a calf injury saw him miss a further two months before suffering a chest injury upon his return in the 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest in February.

Wilson's injuries in 2023/24 Injury Days missed Games missed Chest injury 57 9 Calf injury 37 6 Hamstring injury 31 6 Hamstring injury 13 4 Stats via Transfermarkt

Wilson has a past of suffering with injuries, having twice torn his ACL during his time at Bournemouth, with the now 32-year-old starting to struggle to put a run of games together before picking up another problem.

That, coupled with his huge drop in market value, should see the club look at potentially moving him on when the summer window opens in a couple of months time.

Callum Wilson's transfer value in 2024

Nearly four years on from his £20m move to St James' Park, Wilson has seen his market value plummet by more than half with injuries playing a huge part in the decline.

The striker is now only valued at £8.5m as per Football Observatory, with the Magpies forward now valued at a staggering £77.5m less than man of the hour Bruno Guimaraes, whose market value is £86m.

The 32-year-old attacker only has one year left on his current deal at the club, with Wilson turning 33 before the end of next season. That being said, the club should look to move him on this summer, just a couple of months after being linked with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

Howe and the Saudi PIF should look to recruit a new young striker, who can develop and learn from current forward Isak whilst providing tough competition for the former Real Sociedad attacker.

Wilson has been a brilliant addition to the Magpies over the last couple of seasons but unfortunately, his injuries have been getting the better of him in recent times. Newcastle need to cash in to prevent him leaving the club for nothing in 2025.