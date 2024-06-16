Newcastle United's unthinkable season last campaign was helped massively by the financial backing from the Saudi PIF, with figures such as Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier playing a key role in the club's success.

The Magpies finished in the Premier League's top four, securing a place in the Champions League for this campaign before being knocked out in the group stage.

However, things haven't gone as planned this campaign, with Eddie Howe's side finishing seventh after suffering somewhat of an injury crisis throughout the season.

The injury crisis has provided some fringe first-team players the opportunity to stake their claim for a return to Howe’s plans even after the regular players return from their respective injury lay-offs.

One player, in particular, has failed to take advantage of the issues at St James’ Park, with the club needing to permanently offload the first-team asset following recent interest to help in their battle to avoid any punishment for breaking PSR rules.

Newcastle must offload first-team player this summer

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle have told goalkeeper Martin Dubravka he’s free to leave Tyneside this summer, which has prompted interest from Scottish side Celtic ahead of the summer.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are on the hunt for a new shot-stopper during the off-season amid Joe Hart’s retirement following the club’s league and cup triumph during the 2023/24 campaign.

The 35-year-old stood in for nearly four months between the sticks following Nick Pope’s shoulder issue, with Dubravka making a catalogue of errors and looking past the level required of a goalkeeper in the Premier League - as indicated below...

He only has one year left on his current deal at St James’, with Howe and the club’s hierarchy needing to offload the Slovakian given his poor performances and high weekly incomings.

How much Dubravka earns at Newcastle

With his age, it’s no surprise to see the ‘keeper look a shadow of his former self and when looking at his weekly wage at the club, it provides another reason why Howe must offload the experienced man this summer.

According to Capology, he earns a reported £40k-per-week, which is nearly double the amount earned by current transfer target James Trafford, who only earns £25k-per-week at Championship side Burnley.

Over the course of the current season, he’s pocketed a total just shy of £2.1m, with Dubravka earning over £10m in wages since his move to Tyneside nearly six years ago.

When comparing the duo on FBref, who are at different ends of their professional career, it’s evident that the England U21 European Championship winner is an upgrade on the current Magpies goalkeeper and a player that can allow the club to finally improve the goalkeeping department.

Dubravka vs Trafford in the PL in 2023/24 Statistics Dubravka Trafford Appearances 22 28 Saves 88 106 Penalty save percentage 20% 33% Accurate long balls 71 182 Errors led to goals 1 1 Stats via FotMob

Although Trafford - who Newcastle are in talks to sign - suffered relegation back to the second tier with the Clarets, he’s demonstrated his qualities with his feet - a quality that would undoubtedly take Howe’s defensive unit to the next level.

While Dubravka has been a good servant to the club, making 153 appearances, unfortunately, the time has come for the club to move him on and look to invest in a Trafford who can either learn from Pope or even replace him as the club’s number one for the 2024/25 season.